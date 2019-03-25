A group of community members is hoping to help flood victims with two days of music, comedy and more.
Several community members have organized an event at the Tin Lizzy Tavern to benefit those affected by flooding.
The two-day event is set for June 1 and 2, with tickets going on sale on www.fremontstrongfestival.eventbrite.com on April 1. It’s $20 per day to attend and $35 for both days. First responders, with identification, can be admitted for free.
All of the proceeds will go toward the Fremont Area United Way to benefit flood victims in the Fremont and Dodge County area, according to Lauralee Miller, owner of the Tin Lizzy Tavern.
The “Fremont Strong” event will feature roughly a dozen local bands spread out over two days, as well as comedians and a live wrestling event hosted by NOW This Is Wrestling. The two-day affair is open to all ages and begins at noon on June 1.
The tentative schedule feature bands on June 1 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., followed by an adult comedy night from 10 p.m. to midnight. On June 2, local bands will be going from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. followed by a family comedy night from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
NOW This Is Wrestling will perform from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The event will also feature raffles, food vendors and silent auctions.
“We wanted to hold it in June so hopefully by then, more people have been able to clean up their properties and life’s starting to go back to normal by then, so they can come and enjoy it,” Miller said.
The event was conceptualized by Miller and a number of other community members including Chris Marsh, Ken Phares, Angelia Wrage Ahl and others. There is a “Fremont Strong” committee consisting of more than a dozen people.
“We really support our community and this was a disaster for our community,” Miller said.
For those who cannot attend the event, there is a Facebook fundraiser called “Fremont Strong Fundraiser” where people can still give to the cause. The Tin Lizzy Tavern’s Facebook page has a link to the event page and fundraiser page posted.