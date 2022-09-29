 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Benefit for Jeff Hermanson's family set for Oct. 2

Jeff L. Hermanson

A benefit for the family of Jeff Hermanson will take place from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Starlite Event Center, 2045 County Road K, west of Wahoo.

Hermanson, 45, of Cedar Bluffs died June 22 while on duty as a deputy for the Saunders County Sheriff’s Department. He was a Saunders County deputy for more than 20 years and served on the Cedar Bluffs Volunteer Fire Department for nearly three decades.

Doors for Sunday’s benefit will open at 2 p.m. A silent auction will start at 4 p.m. A pulled pork dinner with sides will be served starting at 4:30 p.m. (freewill donation). A live auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the event will conclude at 8 p.m. A cash bar will be available.

There also will be a show and shine in conjunction with the benefit. All cars, trucks and bikes are welcome. Participants are asked to arrive at 2 p.m. A people’s choice award will be given out at 4:30 p.m.

All proceeds from Sunday’s event will go to Hermanson’s wife, Cindi, and their two sons.

