Benefit meal event being held for Scribner man battling COVID-19

For those who are unable to attend but wish to donate, an account for the family has been set up at: First Northeast Bank of Nebraska—Hooper, Attn: Houston Moseman, 201 N. Main, Hooper, NE 68031. Donors can also send money through Venmo to @Benefit_of_DanMowinkel.

Mowinkel’s children will also be present with their families to visit with participants, and the event will also be livestreamed so that Mowinkel can view from his hospital room.

“Even though we’ve got a Venmo account and everything set up, we really want people to come so they have that opportunity to see the kids and for Dan to see them,” Wobken said. “We think that would be really motivating for him.”

With Mowinkel being so popular, Wobken said it was almost difficult to have a benefit for his battle with COVID-19.

“You can’t have 80 people running your benefit, but in this case, there’s that many people who would love to jump in and take over, because he’s just that kind of a guy,” she said. “He’s going to get a lot of people to want to help, and that’s what’s really neat about it.”

Amen said for the people her father has impacted, he’s been both ends of the spectrum, describing him as a “teddy bear” and a “rock.”