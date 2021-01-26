Benefit meal event being held for Scribner man battling COVID-19

Having spent more than 30 years at Logan View Public Schools, Dan Mowinkel was ready for the next chapter of his life after retiring in May 2020.
Mowinkel, who lives near Scribner, spent the last three decades teaching and coaching wrestling and softball at Logan View, where he was also the FFA adviser.
However, those plans came to a halt last December after Mowinkel tested positive for COVID-19.
“It’s just been an uphill battle the whole entire time,” said Danielle Amen, Mowinkel’s daughter. “He’s fighting like crazy.”
To give back to Mowinkel and help pay for his medical bills, local churches will be having a benefit for him with free food on Feb. 21.
The benefit will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Uehling Auditorium at 224 Third St. Sloppy joes will be served to participants in their cars, who can then put donations in a bucket for Mowinkel.
The event is hosted by St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Uehling and St. John’s Lutheran Church, Cuming County Line in Scribner. Members of the Logan View FFA and wrestling and softball teams will also be participating.
“Dan Mowinkel is involved in so many things and with so many people, and he’s touched so many lives in a positive way,” organizer Roni Wobken said. “It’s only natural that he’s going to be somebody that a benefit is going to be organized for.”
First starting in 1989, Mowinkel spent his entire teaching career at Logan View. Along with his work there, he was also involved in 4H and summer softball with his late wife, Pamela.
Like her husband, Pamela also worked as a teacher at Scribner-Snyder Community Schools and Elkhorn Public Schools before her death in 2016. They had two children: Derek Mowinkel and Amen, who teaches at Cedar Bluffs Public Schools with her husband, Coby.
Although Mowinkel was “stubborn” at first about getting tested for COVID-19, Amen said they received the results on Dec. 4. Three days later, he checked into Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.
Although the hospital sent Mowinkel home for the night, he was sent to Methodist Fremont Health the next day.
“Ever since he got there on the 8th, he just kept declining, declining,” Amen said. “He did like two rounds of remdesivir, everything they could.”
On Dec. 23, Mowinkel was placed on a ventilator, where he spent the next eight days.
“He would have one good day, and then like two bad days,” Amen said. “He just could never make any progress.”
Mowinkel was transferred on New Year’s Eve to Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln, where he slowly started to improve.
“And in the last week, we hit a big old hiccup,” Amen said. “He got a big infection, and finally four days ago, he woke up.”
Although Mowinkel’s family wasn’t sure if he would be all right neurologically, they were able to communicate by reading his lips.
“He’s with it,” Amen said. “He was asking about his cattle, asking about wrestlers, asking about his grandkids, the whole works.”
At Bryan, Mowinkel was reunited with his daughter-in-law, Taylor Mowinkel, who works at the hospital as a nurse practitioner. She provided online updates on Mowinkel’s condition through CaringBridge.
Wobken, a neighbor and family friend of Mowinkel, attends St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with him. Prior to teaching at Logan View with Mowinkel for 14 years, she also worked with his wife at Scribner-Snyder.
Having seen Mowinkel’s impact during the 30 years that she’s known him and his family, Wobken said she knew that Mowinkel had plans after his retirement, including possibly working as substitute teacher.
“With this, that’s keeping him from being able to do all that, which is why we wanted to have the benefit, because he definitely wasn’t going to plan on all these expenses,” she said.
Shortly after Mowinkel was transferred to Lincoln, Wobken started talking with former coworkers at Logan View about a benefit for him.
“Knowing that everybody knows him, and he’s just a very well-liked person, I knew that it wouldn’t be any problem getting people to jump on board,” she said. “And so we started reaching out to some of the different groups.”
Amen said she was blown away when she heard about the benefit for her father.
“It’s just nuts. We don’t deserve any of it; they’re just sweet, and it’s just unbelievable,” she said. “Roni just wanted to include every group that he’s been a part of, and it just kind of fell into place from there.”
Members of the community immediately jumped on the project, as the benefit currently has all of its needed hamburger meat donated, as well as 10 to 15 volunteers to start cooking.
For the event next month, participants can follow signs to line up in the car serving line, where food will be delivered to them.
“With Dan’s being a freewill donation, we’re just going to have somebody there with a bucket, and they’ll walk up to the driver’s side of the car as we’re putting the food in their car,” Wobken said. “And they can do however they so choose with that freewill donation.”
For those who are unable to attend but wish to donate, an account for the family has been set up at: First Northeast Bank of Nebraska—Hooper, Attn: Houston Moseman, 201 N. Main, Hooper, NE 68031. Donors can also send money through Venmo to @Benefit_of_DanMowinkel.
Mowinkel’s children will also be present with their families to visit with participants, and the event will also be livestreamed so that Mowinkel can view from his hospital room.
“Even though we’ve got a Venmo account and everything set up, we really want people to come so they have that opportunity to see the kids and for Dan to see them,” Wobken said. “We think that would be really motivating for him.”
With Mowinkel being so popular, Wobken said it was almost difficult to have a benefit for his battle with COVID-19.
“You can’t have 80 people running your benefit, but in this case, there’s that many people who would love to jump in and take over, because he’s just that kind of a guy,” she said. “He’s going to get a lot of people to want to help, and that’s what’s really neat about it.”
Amen said for the people her father has impacted, he’s been both ends of the spectrum, describing him as a “teddy bear” and a “rock.”
“He’s just super personable and just honestly treats you like a human,” she said. “I know that sounds really weird, but he just wants to get to know you and makes you feel important, and that’s just one of his gifts, it really is.”
Although Mowinkel has a long way to go, Wobken said it’s a miracle that he’s where he’s at today.
“As long as he was on the vents and his lungs, all the things that were going on with his lungs, I just don’t know that anybody really thought he was going to come out of this,” she said. “But he certainly has.”
Amen said she was thankful for all of the community support for her father, which has only made her family stronger.
“We’re trying our best to be strong for everybody else, but people are amazing,” she said. “We just can’t believe it.”