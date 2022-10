A benefit is scheduled for Merely Pena from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 in John C. Fremont City Park, Eighth and Main streets.

A variety of foods will be for sale. They include: street tacos, bean charros, flautas, sopes, quesadillas, pupusas, pozole and Salvadorian bread. There also will be raffles.