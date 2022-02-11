Bergan announces 'Knights of the Roundtable' award winners

Chris Rainforth, assistant principal for Archbishop Bergan’s middle and high school, won the Honorary Knight of the Roundtable Award.

Rainforth was honored when Archbishop Bergan Catholic School announced its 2022 Knights of the Round Table award winners.

He received the “Honorary Knight of the Roundtable,” which is given to one staff member who has performed above and beyond the expectations of the district.

Bergan awards Knights of the Roundtable to faculty and staff members who have shown dedication to the continuation of Catholic education in the district.

“This year they did a pretty good job at keeping it quiet, because I didn’t know that I was getting an award. Apparently, even my wife knew ahead of time,” Rainforth said.

Rainforth laughed about the fact that he was not aware that he was receiving the award until halfway through the award speech for the Honorary Knight.

“We do the awards ceremony during a basketball game’s halftime around our Catholic Schools week. We came out of the locker room and Dan (Koenig, Principal at Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools) was reading off the description of the winner while I’m kind of half-listening to the speech. After a little bit it starts to dawn on me that it sounds like he’s talking about me,” Rainforth said.

Rainforth, who along with being the assistant principal at Bergan’s middle school and high schools, is also the school’s activities director, athletic coach and theology instructor.

Koenig commended Rainforth in a news release.

“For the past 22 years, Rainforth has poured his heart and soul into making Archbishop Bergan Catholic School as successful as it can be,” Koenig said. “He has spent countless hours teaching, coaching and administering over the Bergan activities program to help it experience excellence.”

Koenig cited Rainforth’s accomplishments.

“Whether it is handing discipline at Bergan Middle/High School, supporting our coaches, setting up for an activity, contacting officials and opposing teams, he does it all with a great sense of professionalism,” Koenig said.

Koenig highlighted Rainforth’s leadership.

“Under his leadership for the past 12 years Bergan Catholic teams have been NSAA State Runner Ups nine times and won five State Championships,” Koenig said. “Our school has also won six All Sports Trophies under his watch. He is a role model for young people to emulate as a man of great faith.”

Though Rainforth was grateful for the award, he remains modest for the work he has done and stresses what others in the district deserve.

“I enjoy the people I work with,” Rainforth said. “I enjoy the people I work for. Every year there are people who win this award.”

He expressed appreciation for parents and the community.

“Volunteerism and service are at the core of what our school is about,” Rainforth said. “We wouldn’t be able to exist without the volunteer support we get from parents or other community members. It’s an honor to receive this award but there is still work to be done and so many people who make things happen around here that should be recognized as well.”

The Honorary Knight of The Roundtable winner announcement was preceded by the winners for the Knights of the Roundtable awards, which can be given to multiple faculty and staff members.

Those winners are as follows:

* Nate Pribnow, a Middle School math and high school physical science instructor at Bergan. Along with being an educator, Pribnow has spent the past 12 years as a football, girls basketball and track and field coach .

* Brenda Kohl, who has raised additional funds outside of the school’s budget in support of parochial school. Kohl is also responsible for operating Bergan’s annual seed and plant sales.

* Cindy Nielsen, a former graduate and elementary teacher at Bergan. Nielsen taught at Bergan Elementary from 2012 until last year when she decided to retire. Nielsen continues giving time to school weekly by assisting current teachers in the classroom as a support position at Bergan Elementary.

* Terry and Janice Nosal, owners of Gringo’s Cantina & Restaurant. The Nosals have provided meals for teachers, promoted Bergan through billboard advertisements and have been supporters of Bergan activities through financially assisting the Knight event, Bergan Fund and the Booster Club.

* Lynn Dinkins, a second grade teacher at Bergan Elementary School. Dinkins is known within the Bergan district as a teacher who takes on the job of helping each student reach their full potential with a loving heart and gentle response.

* Cheryl and Dan Koenig. Since 1988, the Koenigs have been active supporters of Bergan Catholic and St. Patrick Parish. After putting their four sons through school at Bergan, they returned in a voluntary capacity with Cheryl becoming employed in the elementary Kitchen this year.

* Jake Herre, a former alumni of Bergan Catholic. Herre has volunteered as the Booster Club President and assisted youth by coaching in the Shamrock Wrestling Club. Last year, Herre spent time interning in the Advancement Office to help make a difference at Bergan Catholic.

* Nichole Owsley, director of stewardship and annual funds. Owsley assisted the school in securing funds needed to help Bergan, including literacy needs throughout the district.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0