Archbishop Bergan Catholic School has announced hiring of new staff members for the 2019-20 school year.
Jennifer Hering has chosen to stay at home and travel more with her husband Tyler. Hering will be observed substitute teaching from time-to-time at Bergan into the future. Due to class size growth, an additional fifth/sixth-grade position also was needed for next school year. This left Archbishop Bergan Catholic Elementary with two fifth/sixth-grade teaching positions to fill.
Katie Heard has accepted the responsibilities of teaching fifth and sixth-grade science and sections of social studies. Heard is an alumnus of Millard West High School and a recent graduate of Midland University.
She has had practicum and student teaching experiences in a number of area schools and has just finished a long-term substituting position at Blue Sage Elementary in the Elkhorn Public Schools. Heard also comes to Bergan with many youth coaching experiences.
Caitlin “Caiti” Lilienthal has been hired as the fifth and sixth-grade language arts and theology instructor. She is currently finishing her student teaching at Saddlebrook Elementary with Omaha Public Schools. She will graduate in May from Midland University with a degree in elementary education and coaching.
Lilienthal practicum and student teaching experiences have been at a number of area schools and she has coached a number of area youth athletic teams as well.
Additionally, Archbishop Bergan Catholic Elementary will have a kindergarten teaching opening for the 2019-20 school year. The kindergarten teacher, Ashley Prinz, has accepted a position at Guardian Angels Catholic Elementary in her hometown of West Point.