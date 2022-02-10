Bergan Catholic raising funds to “Meat” school needs.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic School has partnered with the Fremont Meat Market to raise funds to help meet literacy needs within the district.

Nichole Owsley, director of stewardship and annual funds at Bergan, explained how this partnership came to the table.

“My family actually owns the meat market here in town. We have a need in our school for books and literacy programs. So me and my dad came up with the ‘For the Steak of Reading’ program to help with that,” Owsley said.

The collaboration involves a meat sale by the Fremont Meat Market which will give 50% of the proceeds from each box go back to the school.

“It’s a way for us to do business with a local small business community partner and a way for them to give something back here, to Bergan,” Owsley said.

The sale includes two different boxes of meat that can be purchased.

For $35, a buyer can get two 10-ounce rib eyes, two, six-ounce pork chops and two, five-ounce chicken breasts.

For $50, the purchaser can get two, 12-ounce New York strips and two, 10-ounce rib eyes.

“It’s no surprise that here at Bergan we were in a financial situation a couple of years ago and so we look at our fundraising a bit differently now,” Owsley said.

Literacy needs extend from pre-kindergarten up to grade 12.

“For example, our middle school has class sizes coming in that are a bit larger, so we need more books in those areas to meet those needs,” Owsley said.

The new additions include a wide variety of literacy add-ons for Bergan schools including upgrades with Microsoft for high school business classes, updated books for new programs, and new books within Bergan’s K-6 sector.

“It’s a big expense that we didn’t have budgeted, but is something that we need within our organization,” Owsley said.

She appreciates the meat market’s endeavor.

“We are just grateful for the partnership that we are able to have with our local businesses and grateful that the Fremont Meat Market was able to do this with us,” Owsley said. “We hope to be super successful.”

