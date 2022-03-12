Bergan Catholic sends seven students to state and two to nationals for speech

Archbishop Bergan Catholic is sending several students to state and national championships for speech.

Bergan Catholic competed in the C2-2 state speech qualifier meet on March 1 in Bancroft along with national qualifiers on Feb. 26 in Lincoln.

Seven Bergan students qualified for state and two students qualified for nationals.

“We knew (at the state qualifiers) that it was going to be pretty tough,” said Chris Kabes, speech and one act director at Bergan. “The state does a pretty good job at separating the top six teams from last season’s meet, giving them their own district, but we kind of ended up with a lot of the rest.”

He noted something else.

“I think we had five of the top 11 teams from last year in our district. So it was a small competition, but a really tough one,” he said.

In the state qualifiers, seven out of the 11 students/duos competing qualified for the championship.

“We are just really excited, because we broke our own team record. We got 11 speeches into the final round, while in the past we only had gotten 10. It was a total effort by the kids,” Kabes said.

For the speech meets, for both state and national qualifiers, different categories are present for different styles of speech.

There are the self-explanatory categories like poetry, serious or informative speeches along with other categories that expand on themes and/or challenges.

One category is dueting, which is usually performed off a script from a play, and performed with two students.

Another category is humorous, in which the speech is based on a play or book with a humorous theme behind it, and usually involves the student playing multiple characters.

Other categories include: Extemp (or Extemporary) which sees students given limited preparation.

Students research on topics, but then are just given one at meet, usually in the form of a debate style surrounding current events; POI (or program of oral interpretation) which gives students the freedom to come up with their own theme and attempt to find different writing styles to fit that theme, like prose, poetry or drama; Entertainment, which is similar to a serious speech but is more lighthearted and was previously known as “after-dinner speaking” according to Kabes. It involves elements of informative and serious speaking but with more humor in it.

The categories, along with the students and placements, for the state qualifiers are as follows:

Duet

Hayden Cone and Grace Kerkaert and champions and qualified for state.

Entertainment

Grace Kerkaert, third place and qualified for state.

Extemp

Addison Wagner, third place and qualified for state.

Caitlin Pitt, fourth place.

Humorous

Grant Gibson, champion and qualified for state.

Informative

Caitlin Pitt, second place and qualified for state.

Persuasive

Breanna Wieneke, fourth place.

Poetry

Hayden Cone, second place and qualified for state.

Addison Wagner, sixth place.

Serious

Grant Gibson, champion and qualified for state.

Zach Gibson, fifth place.

Team

As a team, Archbishop Bergan Catholic tied runner-up with Howells-Dodge.

At the national qualifiers, Bergan ran into the same challenges as state.

“It’s a pretty tough meet,” Kabes said. “They don’t break it down based on school size. So to go to that meet, you are going up against Millard North, Millard West, Lincoln Southwest, Norfolk and Fremont. So we were, by far, the smallest school competing. Although we were small, we had a talented team that if nothing else, we could get good feedback and hold our own. We are fortunate to get a speech qualified for nationals.”

The categories, along with the students and placements, for the national qualifiers are as follows:

Duo

Grace Kerkaert and Hayden Cone—national qualifiers.

Humorous

Grant Gibson—fourth place.

Extemp

Caitlin Pitt—fifth place.

Addison Wagner—seventh place

POI

Grant Gibson—fourth place.

The state championship will take place at Kearny High School on March 24. No date has been set for the nationals, but it will take place in Louisville, Ky.

