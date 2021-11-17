Bergan Catholic To Host Gala and Auction Friday

Archbishop Bergan Catholic is hosting a “Knight in Oz” gala to fundraise for the school.

The event kicks off Friday with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. in the Gary D. Schmidt Gym at Archbishop Bergan High School in Fremont.

“This is our 28th year of doing the Knight event,” said Bonnie Nebuda, director of parish and school advancement at Bergan.

The Knight Event is an annual fundraising gala featuring games and meals along with a silent and live auction.

Last year, the event took place virtually, given the pandemic. This year, Bergan has allowed for a wider range of accommodations.

“This will be a hybrid event, so people can join us virtually or in person. We understand some people wouldn’t be able to join us, but we wanted to allow all people to participate,” Nebuda said.

The event consists of hundreds of auction and prize items, all of which were given to the school.

“This event is budgeted through our general funds. We try to work throughout the community of Fremont to attract donors. Many businesses in the area and alumni participate, while our auction items are donated to us. It really does take the community to make this event happen,” Nebuda said.

Some of the most expensive auction items available this year include: A four-night mountain vacation in Colorado, a two-day guided waterfowl hunt in Tekamah, a Blackstone Griddle, a $1,000 Creighton University Scholarship, Wisdom Teeth Removal, an NBA Jam Arcade, a Power Clear Snowblower and many more.

The main goal of the evening event is to fundraise for the district. The usual amount raised in the night is at or more than $200,000. This year though, the district is expecting more.

“We think this event is going to land us closer to $300,000. We just have so much support, and we really appreciate it,” Nebuda said. “Bidding opened last Tuesday for the silent auction but there is still time for people to get online and register.”

