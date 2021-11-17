 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick featured top story

Bergan Catholic To Host Gala and Auction Friday

  • 0
A Knight In Oz

"A Knight in Oz" hosted by Archbishop Bergan Catholic School

 Archbishop Bergan Catholic School

Archbishop Bergan Catholic is hosting a “Knight in Oz” gala to fundraise for the school.

The event kicks off Friday with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. in the Gary D. Schmidt Gym at Archbishop Bergan High School in Fremont.

“This is our 28th year of doing the Knight event,” said Bonnie Nebuda, director of parish and school advancement at Bergan.

The Knight Event is an annual fundraising gala featuring games and meals along with a silent and live auction.

Last year, the event took place virtually, given the pandemic. This year, Bergan has allowed for a wider range of accommodations.

“This will be a hybrid event, so people can join us virtually or in person. We understand some people wouldn’t be able to join us, but we wanted to allow all people to participate,” Nebuda said.

The event consists of hundreds of auction and prize items, all of which were given to the school.

“This event is budgeted through our general funds. We try to work throughout the community of Fremont to attract donors. Many businesses in the area and alumni participate, while our auction items are donated to us. It really does take the community to make this event happen,” Nebuda said.

People are also reading…

Some of the most expensive auction items available this year include: A four-night mountain vacation in Colorado, a two-day guided waterfowl hunt in Tekamah, a Blackstone Griddle, a $1,000 Creighton University Scholarship, Wisdom Teeth Removal, an NBA Jam Arcade, a Power Clear Snowblower and many more.

The main goal of the evening event is to fundraise for the district. The usual amount raised in the night is at or more than $200,000. This year though, the district is expecting more.

“We think this event is going to land us closer to $300,000. We just have so much support, and we really appreciate it,” Nebuda said. “Bidding opened last Tuesday for the silent auction but there is still time for people to get online and register.”

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman charged with assault

Woman charged with assault

At approximately 3:30 p.m., Nov. 10, Dorothy J. Hansen, 41, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers were dis…

Woman faces drug charges

Woman faces drug charges

At approximately 11:50 a.m., Nov. 14, Samantha M. Thurman, 26, of North Bend was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs…

Man arrested after disturbance

Man arrested after disturbance

At approximately 8:05 p.m., Nov. 12, Matthew D. Adams, 39, of Valley was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disturbing the peace, …

Man arrested after chase

Man arrested after chase

At approximately 7:05 p.m., Nov. 13, Michael C. O’Connor, 48, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disturbing the pea…

Woman faces drug charges

Woman faces drug charges

At approximately 12:45 p.m., Nov. 9, Shannon R. Thielfoldt, 34, of Oakland, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance …

Watch Now: Related Video

City deemed most polluted on Earth amid poor air quality

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News