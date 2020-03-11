Bergan fans likely not affected by Crofton student who tested positive for COVID-19

The North Central District Health Department says a student from Crofton High School who has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus attended last week's girls high school state basketball tournament in Lincoln.
According to a message posted on the Crofton High School Twitter account, the student attended the Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. Weeping Water Game at 9 a.m. at Lincoln Southwest High School and the Crofton vs. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur game at 7 p.m. at Lincoln North Star High School, both on Thursday.
The message said people who sat in the Cedar Catholic and Crofton general fan sections at those games may have been exposed to the student. The student also may have gone onto the floor at the first game to greet relatives.
At least some of those relatives are from Lincoln, according to a news release from Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's office. They currently are under self-quarantine and have not exhibited any symptoms of the disease.
Archbishop Bergan's girls basketball team played Maywood/Hayes Center in the game following the HCC vs. Weeping Water game. The Bergan fans sat in the same section as Hartington Cedar Catholic.
Terra Uhing, executive director of Three Rivers Public Health Department in Fremont, said because the virus spreads only through direct contact, Bergan fans should not worry.
"For instance, if I was the individual that had COVID-19, who was in direct contact with me?" she said. "So it's not necessarily those who were there after."
Uhing said although there's not much known now, younger people who come in contact with the virus are much less affected.
"Not having all of the details, because it is fluid and evolving, I can't speak to a lot of the specifics," she said. "...If we had individuals that are at risk within the three counties that we serve, we would get that out right away."
The message posted by Crofton High School said fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders attending Crofton and staff also may have been exposed to the person on Tuesday.
State health officials said the high school student, who has underlying medical conditions, was transferred to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Crofton Public Schools has closed all of its schools for the rest of the week and canceled all school-related events.
Hartington Cedar Catholic High School and Holy Trinity in Hartington announced they will be closed through Friday due to possible COVID-19 exposure.
Bergan Catholic Schools along with Fremont Public Schools, Midland University and Metropolitan Community College Fremont made a joint decision on Saturday to cancel all activities during the week of March 9-13. The decision was a cautious response to the discovery that the first person to test positive for COVID-19 in Nebraska attended a Special Olympics event at the Fremont Family YMCA in February.
Hartington-Newcastle public schools called off classes for Wednesday and Thursday.
There were no classes at Southwest or North Star on Thursday because of the basketball games, although students returned on Friday to take final exams. All Lincoln Public Schools are on spring break this week.
The Nebraska School Activities Association, as of Monday night, said in a statement that the state tournament would go on as scheduled. Developments from Tuesday night are certain to be discussed at Wednesday morning's NSAA board meeting.
Out of the four schools competing in the two games, the Crofton student attended last week, only one, BRLD, has a team in the boys state tournament.
The North Central District Health Department said on its Facebook page that the person started exhibiting symptoms on Thursday, the day of the state tournament games. It said it is investigating potential exposures and asking all identified close contacts to self-quarantine.
The case is the fifth known coronavirus case in Nebraska. The other four are in Douglas County.