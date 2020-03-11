Bergan fans likely not affected by Crofton student who tested positive for COVID-19

"For instance, if I was the individual that had COVID-19, who was in direct contact with me?" she said. "So it's not necessarily those who were there after."

Uhing said although there's not much known now, younger people who come in contact with the virus are much less affected.

"Not having all of the details, because it is fluid and evolving, I can't speak to a lot of the specifics," she said. "...If we had individuals that are at risk within the three counties that we serve, we would get that out right away."

The message posted by Crofton High School said fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders attending Crofton and staff also may have been exposed to the person on Tuesday.

State health officials said the high school student, who has underlying medical conditions, was transferred to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Crofton Public Schools has closed all of its schools for the rest of the week and canceled all school-related events.

Hartington Cedar Catholic High School and Holy Trinity in Hartington announced they will be closed through Friday due to possible COVID-19 exposure.