Bergan junior competes in national speech tournament

Although many students get into speech in high school, Grant Gibson said it was in the sixth grade.
While the Archbishop Bergan Catholic School student was sitting in English class, he said he was handed a pamphlet for the newly created speech team.
“I just kind of gravitated toward it naturally, because I was never that much of a sports-y person, so it kind of just appealed to me,” Gibson said. “And I just got with it and I’ve stuck with it for the last five years now.”
Having recently finished his sophomore year, Gibson made history this week as the first Bergan high school student and first Fremont student in more than 20 years to compete at the National Speech and Debate Association’s (NSDA) national tournament.
“He’s been there from the beginning of the program and grown with us over the years,” head speech coach Chris Kabes said. “And so to get him to a point where he’s qualified for nationals as a sophomore was incredible and a learning experience all around, too.”
On Wednesday and Thursday, Gibson competed in preliminaries with his humorous interpretation piece, “Messiah on the Frigidaire,” written by John Culbertson.
The tournament, which is being held online from June 15 to 20, announced its top 60 Thursday afternoon. Gibson did not advance to the next round.
Although Bergan has had students compete at national tournaments in the past, Kabes said the NSDA’s is “the toughest one to get into.”
Kabes, who is also director of the school’s one-act play, has taught the high school team for five years. The team has about 15 students this year attending around 10 tournaments.
The same year Kabes took over as coach, he also started the junior high team, where he met Gibson.
“I’d really say his seventh grade year was when I knew that he could be a really special speaker in the future,” he said. “He had a lot of success as a seventh-grader once he kind of got his feet wet, and he’s continued to improve from there.”
For Gibson, he said speech came natural to him. His father, John, was a former debate coach and also participated in speech.
“His influence kind of pushed me into it, and from that, it just kind of took off,” he said.
Like others in speech, Gibson said he had to learn how to take criticism from judges with his performances.
“You have to take it and you have to learn,” he said. “And you have to adapt and you have to just try to make your speech the best possible version for it.”
Gibson said his favorite part of speech has been getting to meet new people he otherwise would not have met.
“That’s always kind of been my favorite thing, just meeting people, getting to be there to encounter people, to perform for each other, to have these experiences with each other,” he said. “It’s really awesome.”
While Gibson said he dabbled in other categories in high school like informative or declamation, he said his mainstay has been humorous interpretation, in which the speaker takes a pre-existing script and puts their own spin on it.
Gibson’s piece, “Messiah on the Frigidaire,” tells the story of a Southern couple who turn a shadow on their refrigerator that looks like Jesus into a tourist attraction and the chaos that ensues.
The first time that Gibson became acquainted with the piece was at a speech camp he attended at Stanford University in California last summer.
After he asked the person in charge of the interpretation side for a recommendation on a piece, Gibson said she grabbed it off her desk, threw it at him and told him he would perform it in 10 minutes.
“So I ran out into the hallway panicking, but I came back with something somewhat resembling a piece, and it kind of just cultivated from there,” he said. “There was a couple times I wanted to switch things up, but I stuck with it and it worked out.”
With Bergan being one of the first schools to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kabes said the school was a week behind others with speech practices.
“So in a normal year, it’s tough to keep it up after state is over, and then have a couple of months before nationals,” he said. “But this year was just above and beyond that, so Grant’s done a great job of practicing on his own and keeping up with it.”
To qualify for the NSDA’s national tournament, Gibson said he had to win first or second at the Nebraska South District’s qualifier at Lincoln East High School in February. The only student from Bergan to attend, he won second.
“I was baffled, honestly,” Gibson said. “I had come there for an experience, to learn, to see what the highest level to compete at was, so I could not believe that I made it to the finals, let alone getting second and qualifying for the biggest tournament in the country. It was insane.”
Students competing in the NSDA’s tournament had to record their performances and send them in to the judges.
“You get as many tries as you want, but it has to be one full take that you submit,” Kabes said. “No professional audio or video equipment is allowed, so it kind of keeps schools on somewhat of an even playing field.”
Gibson, who recorded his piece in his basement, said the online format made it much less difficult for him from a technical standpoint.
“It’s a very nice setup, but nothing’s going to be able to replace the feeling of actually being there and actually doing it, the rush of all that, getting to meet people,” he said. “There’s so much to it that I love, but it’s still going to be missing the thing that makes speech so special for me.”
Gibson’s video was then grouped with five to sixth others and ranked by the judges for each round. Although he didn’t end up moving forward, he said he was still thankful for Kabes, Bergan and the other members of his team.
Kabes said speech is one of the school’s only activities that students are going to need throughout their entire lives.
“No matter what their job is, no matter what they’re doing in life, it’s always important to learn how to communicate with people and to use your voice and to be able to find the things that you’re passionate about and advocate for them,” he said.
Even with a “minor existential crisis of sorts” at the beginning of the school year with his new piece, Gibson said he’s learned to stick with something, even if he’s not sure it’ll work out.
“That’s not really something I’m 100% sure I realized before, but going through this, qualifying for something that I’ve been wanting to do for years now, it’s kind of just made me more aware of that,” he said. “So I’m trying to keep that in mind going forward.”
