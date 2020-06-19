Bergan junior competes in national speech tournament

“So in a normal year, it’s tough to keep it up after state is over, and then have a couple of months before nationals,” he said. “But this year was just above and beyond that, so Grant’s done a great job of practicing on his own and keeping up with it.”

To qualify for the NSDA’s national tournament, Gibson said he had to win first or second at the Nebraska South District’s qualifier at Lincoln East High School in February. The only student from Bergan to attend, he won second.

“I was baffled, honestly,” Gibson said. “I had come there for an experience, to learn, to see what the highest level to compete at was, so I could not believe that I made it to the finals, let alone getting second and qualifying for the biggest tournament in the country. It was insane.”

Students competing in the NSDA’s tournament had to record their performances and send them in to the judges.

“You get as many tries as you want, but it has to be one full take that you submit,” Kabes said. “No professional audio or video equipment is allowed, so it kind of keeps schools on somewhat of an even playing field.”

Gibson, who recorded his piece in his basement, said the online format made it much less difficult for him from a technical standpoint.