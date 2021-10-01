 Skip to main content
Bergan Principal Wins Administrator of the Year
Bergan Principal Wins Administrator of the Year

Dan Koenig

Dan Koenig receiving Rural Administrator of the Year award

Dan Koenig, principal of Bergan High School has won Rural Administrator of the year at the Archbishop’s Dinner for Education. 

The dinner is held annually by the Archdiocese of Omaha to help recognize administrators and educators that have accomplished much for their students and fundraise for catholic teaching.

This dinner, which was held on Sept. 23 was the 44th in the history of the Archdiocese of Omaha while also being its first back after the pandemic last year caused the event to be virtual only.

“It really is an honor, but it isn't about me, it's about us,” says Koenig. “We have accomplished so much here at Bergan. We have rebuilt our curriculum, instilled core values like family, faith and service and just really built a quality educational program.”

The awards ranged from Administrator of the Year to Educator of the Year serving Elementary, Secondary, and Special Education, with a separation between Rural and Metro schools.

Vickie Kauffold, Superintendent of Omaha Catholic Schools says these awards are not just for the staff, but the students as well. “The event is also a fundraiser. The money donated then is used to not only assist with Catholic education but also allows students who maybe can’t afford college to have the opportunity to do so.”

This year’s dinner hosted over 1000 attendees inside the CHI Center of Omaha, which Koenig believes is a great thing. “After last year being virtual, this year a lot of people showed up, and the CHI Center being so big allowed all of us to be these while also allowing space between people, which is good in these times,” said Koenig.

Below is a list of the other winners of the dinner:

Metro Administrators of the Year

Maureen Hoy, Mary Our Queen School, Omaha

 

Educators of the Year - Elementary

Metro- Tammy Matelijan, St. Cecilia School, Omaha

Rural- Joyce Ortmeier, Guardian Angels Central Catholic School, West Point

 

Educators of the Year – Secondary

Metro- John Roshone, Mount Michael Benedictine High School, Elkhorn

Rural- Joan Lahm, Scotus Central Catholic High School, Columbus

 

Educators of the Year – Special Education & Under-Served 

Metro- Mary Davis, Ss. Peter and Paul School, Omaha

Rural- Darian Stout, Madonna School, Omaha

 

