Bergan Principal Wins Administrator of the Year

Dan Koenig, principal of Bergan High School has won Rural Administrator of the year at the Archbishop’s Dinner for Education.

The dinner is held annually by the Archdiocese of Omaha to help recognize administrators and educators that have accomplished much for their students and fundraise for catholic teaching.

This dinner, which was held on Sept. 23 was the 44th in the history of the Archdiocese of Omaha while also being its first back after the pandemic last year caused the event to be virtual only.

“It really is an honor, but it isn't about me, it's about us,” says Koenig. “We have accomplished so much here at Bergan. We have rebuilt our curriculum, instilled core values like family, faith and service and just really built a quality educational program.”

The awards ranged from Administrator of the Year to Educator of the Year serving Elementary, Secondary, and Special Education, with a separation between Rural and Metro schools.