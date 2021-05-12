Bergan senior appreciates time spent in fine arts programs at school

“We’ve been building our speech and one-act program so much these past four, five years that to finally have an award for that and to show how hard not just me, but all of the kids in these different programs work, it was really, really special,” she said. “It was really cool.”

Along with the fine arts, Rump has also been involved in sports, including golf for two years. Her senior year, she was a team manager for the girls basketball team.

“That was so much fun,” she said. “It was a really good experience and something kind of out of my comfort zone, so it was kind of cool to get to learn how to do that kind of stuff.”

With her teachers at Bergan, Rump said the one who made the biggest impact on her was her choir teacher, Maggie Winterlin.

Rump said she believes her personality meshes very well with Winterlin’s.

“And she was able to bring me out of my comfort zone a lot, and I did a lot of things that I probably wouldn’t have done before if it wasn’t for her,” she said.

After her graduation, Rump said she plans on attending the University of Nebraska Omaha to double major in history and library science before obtaining an archival degree at graduate school.