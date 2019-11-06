After working with Archbishop Bergan Catholic School staff on a service project at LifeHouse three years ago, Katie Nielsen said they realized that the shelter needed a lot of help.
“They were telling us how in need of coats they were and how there were lots of people that were coming to them that were needing coats and they didn’t have anything that they could provide,” the third-grade teacher said. “So we immediately were like, ‘That’s what we need to do: do a coat drive.’
As part of their service project, elementary students at Bergan are planning to donate 31 coats to LifeHouse. The high school portion of the project were able to get 20.
The elementary school is divided into different “houses” for service projects, which are made of various grades of students. Each month, a different house holds a project to better the community.
Throughout October, the 18 students in House St. John Neumann, led by Nielsen, held a coat drive for donation. The high school students were part of House St. Cuthbert.
“The students helped check zippers and pockets and just looked for stains to make sure that we weren’t sending anything that was dirty or broken enough that they weren’t going to be able to use it,” Nielsen said. “Then we sort out the coats by size just to make it a little easier with drop-off.”
Nielsen said the house plans to donate the coats along with a cash donation of $100 to LifeHouse. But students who are in families living from paycheck to paycheck will be able to take any coats they may need, she said.
“So we said, ‘If you’re one of those families and you need a coat, we’re going to take care of our own people first,’” Nielsen said. “So we had several kids who’ve said, ‘Can I look through the box?’ and got a new winter coat where they previously had one that didn’t fit or didn’t zip or things like that.”
Julie Sleister, director of development and public relations for LifeHouse, said the students’ donation is wonderful.
“I’m hoping, since it’s an elementary collecting them, there’ll be a lot of kids’ coats in there,” she said. “We’ve been running low this season, and so we are happy to get a donation of that size because there are a lot of people who are needing coats this season.”
The shelter is also running low on adult men’s coats in larger sizes, as well as gloves and hats, Sleister said.
“I think the flood changed a lot,” she said “People lost a lot of their possessions, and now we’re just remembering, ‘Oh my goodness, all of our gloves and hats are gone.’”
Sleister said she’s appreciative of all of the drives being held this season, and said people can always drop any coats or other winter gear at the LifeHouse’s thrift stores on Tuesdays, Thursdays or Saturdays.
“We’ve had a lot of people call about coat drives and different other things that they can do for us,” she said. “And if they ever have a question or they’re looking to do something, I’ve got a couple ideas up my sleeve, and so I’d love to talk about those.”
During the school year, the students learn about taking care of each other and people who they don’t even know, Nielsen said.
While taking part in the coat drive, some of the younger students were confused about the range of coats donated, Nielsen said, but she was able to have a conversation with them.
“They were like, ‘What are they going to do with the adult coats?’” she said. “Well, there are adults that need them too. So it’s just giving back to the community when we can.”