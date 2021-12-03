Bergan Wins District Play Production, Advances To State

Archbishop Bergan won its second-straight District Play Production competition Monday at Midland University.

Bergan performed “The Magic Within” to advance to the Class C1 state championship on Dec. 9 at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk. They are scheduled to perform at 10 a.m.

Chris Kabes, the instructor for Bergan’s play production and speech, said the crew is performing its best at the right time. He said Monday’s acting performance outshined the rest.

“Number one thing we did incredibly well in is the acting, the judges had a lot of great things to say about our actors. This is what our district performance really needed,” Kabes said.

Scores are based on 60 points, 50 of which are centered on the acting and the other 10 on staging and production.

Kabes said the judges look at a number of things.

“Vocal abilities, nuance in lines, and all the other aspects that make a performance believable. It also looks at the physical aspect of acting, like how you move when you deliver your lines,” he said.

Staging and production points focus on how well the lighting and the sound were.

Kabes said in recent years, the stage and production crewmembers also get their time under the lights.

“They have also been giving out technical crew awards, for the people who do setting up and teardown,” he said.

The uneven point distribution between acting and staging and production has a dual purpose.

“It is partly due to budget concerns. No one wants an arms race to see who can spend the most money on shows. It is also that way to make sure we grade the students effectively,” Kabes said.

“The Magic Within” has a storyline that fits the crew well, Kabes said.

“It’s set in the 1920s in a traveling show. There’s a performer similar to Houdini who decides he is going to disappear for real and once he does he gives the show to his apprentice,” Kabes said. “But she has no confidence and the show is about her on this journey to find it.”

The castmembers are Hayden Cone as Hendrix, Grace Kerkaert as Callahan, Brooklyn Woods at Marlena, Kylie Sullivan at Tess, Keegan Sullivan as Bellini, Zachary Gibson as James, Breanna Wieneke as James’ Mom, Grant Gibson as Philip Warner, and Lauren McWhirter as the reporter. Technical crew includes Zain Ericksen, Nathaniel Fuchs, Addison Wagner, and Joseph Winterlin.

The crew’s confidence and teamwork are what helped them to another trip to the state competition.

“Our advancement was a total team effort, every person on the crew and cast were fired on their cylinders, lighting was great, sound was great, and obviously the judges felt we did well throughout the show with our acting ability,” Kabes said. “I’ve got to give praise to the district runner-up, Louisville. Their show was beautiful, they really gave it their all and pushed us to our limit. We are just really excited to be back and see how we can push ourselves again.”

Digital tickets must be purchased to view the performance. Printed tickets will not be an option. Buy digital tickets online at gofan.co/app/school/NSAA. Adult tickets are $9.40 and tickets for students K-12 are $7.30. Children 5 and under do not need a ticket. Fans without mobile devices will need to visit the ticket kiosk located at the main entrance to purchase tickets. No cash will be accepted.

