Bergman named new ENOA director

The Eastern Nebraska Human Services Agency’s governing board recently selected Patricia Bergman to serve as executive director of the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging effective July 1.

ENOA provides a comprehensive network of programs and services designed to keep older adults in Dodge, Washington, Douglas, Sarpy and Cass counties living in their own homes with independence and dignity for as long as possible.

Bergman is a Scottsbluff, Nebraska, native and a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She has been a member of ENOA’s management team for 10 years, serving as the agency’s deputy director since February 2014.

Bergman replaces Dennis Loose who will retire on June 30 after 10 years as ENOA’s executive director.

