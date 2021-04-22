 Skip to main content
BID approves bid to landscape downtown parking lots for summer
BID approves bid to landscape downtown parking lots for summer

Ilgenfritz Lot

Ilgenfritz Lot, located on Park Avenue between Third and Fourth streets, is one of the lots that will be landscaped this summer after approval by the Downtown Business Improvement District Board.

 COLLIN SPILINEK, Fremont Tribune

The Fremont Downtown Business Improvement District Board approved a bid for the landscaping of five downtown parking lots at its meeting Tuesday afternoon.

MainStreet of Fremont Executive Director Shannon Mullen said she received a bid from Purple Ribbon Lawn Care to maintain the lots for this season.

“We have asked for eight visits for sure at the Keene Lot, the Wolz Lot and the Ilgenfritz Lot,” she said. “Those three need continuous help throughout the summer.”

Mullen said the bid also included work for the Peters Lot, which is next to the Fremont Opera House, and the Carey Cottage Lot across from the Fremont Police Department, which is used for the farmers market.

Although Mullen said she believed the total cost for the number of requested visits to be $6,640, Board member Brendan Murray said he was told the price was for the entire season, making the total cost $910.

Additionally, Mullen said a second bid for $1,600 would make upgrades to the Ilgenfritz Lot, which would include tree trimming or removals and changing the mulch and rocks.

“It’s the bushes that we’re going to tear out,” Board member Roxie Kracl said. “We have all those evergreen bushes that we wanted removed.”

Murray said the owner of Purple Ribbon, Matt Darule, had done work for multiple Fremont yards in the past.

“He’s already been really good to work with, a really honest guy,” he said. “Can’t say enough good about him.”

Chairman Tom Coday said he thought the pricing for the two bids was reasonable, and a motion to approve both was approved unanimously by the board.

While talking with the board, Mullen also presented photos of the lots’ conditions and said that some, mostly the Eddy and Larson lots, were in need of repair and would need to talk to the city about their resurfacing.

“Some of them are really, really, really rough looking,” she said. “Obviously the parking lot lines need to be taken care of, but I wanted everybody to at least see visually that maybe there is some discussion that we need to have in regard to resurfacing some of these lots.”

During his report from the Future Projects Committee, Coday said he had met with Murray and Board member Jerry Johnson on preparing BID’s new budget prior to its potential renewal.

“We’ve got some ideas that we’re working on, but we’re still working on the finance side of it, so I don’t have it to give you,” he said. “I would plan on the next meeting in May to have that ready to go so we can discuss it.”

Mullen also notified the board about the upcoming Concerts in the Park series, which will have a live band in John C. Fremont Park performing each Thursday in June.

Additionally, Mullen also updated the board on the Fremont Hispanic Festival, set to take place at 10 a.m. May 8. The event is being run by the Greater Fremont Development Council’s Multicultural and Inclusion Council.

From 10-11 a.m., Mullen said a parade will go down Main Street, starting at First Street and ending at Military Avenue.

“And then that event will move into John C. Fremont Park for the remainder of the afternoon,” she said. “There’s some opportunity for sponsorships, volunteering, that kind of thing.”

Mullen praised GFDC for its work in preparing for the event, as it has already raised $10,500 in sponsorships.

“It got approval from the city council last Tuesday, and so one week after, they’re really making some headway,” she said. “So it’s great to see.”

Coday encouraged businesses to get involved as much as they can with the event.

“This will be the first annual, and we’re looking forward to it coming back to downtown,” he said. “It’s going to be quite an event.”

BID’s next meeting will be at noon May 18 at Country Traditions at 330 N. Main St.

