BID approves bid to landscape downtown parking lots for summer

“He’s already been really good to work with, a really honest guy,” he said. “Can’t say enough good about him.”

Chairman Tom Coday said he thought the pricing for the two bids was reasonable, and a motion to approve both was approved unanimously by the board.

While talking with the board, Mullen also presented photos of the lots’ conditions and said that some, mostly the Eddy and Larson lots, were in need of repair and would need to talk to the city about their resurfacing.

“Some of them are really, really, really rough looking,” she said. “Obviously the parking lot lines need to be taken care of, but I wanted everybody to at least see visually that maybe there is some discussion that we need to have in regard to resurfacing some of these lots.”

During his report from the Future Projects Committee, Coday said he had met with Murray and Board member Jerry Johnson on preparing BID’s new budget prior to its potential renewal.

“We’ve got some ideas that we’re working on, but we’re still working on the finance side of it, so I don’t have it to give you,” he said. “I would plan on the next meeting in May to have that ready to go so we can discuss it.”