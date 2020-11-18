BID approves funding to air downtown Fremont commercial during Husker game

The board also received an update from Barbra Christensen on the placement of white lights in downtown Fremont.

The project is being planned by the Fremont Downtown Development Group, which Christensen said received its 501©(3) status last month.

Christensen, who is coordinating the project, said the group was approached by someone to fix the lights and replace the plastic clips with metal ones.

“He said that he could start as early as this weekend, could maybe have them up by Thanksgiving, for sure in the next month or so,” she said.

Christensen said the project will cost $12,500, $8,000 of which will be provided by the FDDG. She said she was looking for the BID, CVB and the city of Fremont to provide the remaining funds.

“The second choice is, I can have all the lights taken down, abandoning the project,” she said. “So I need feedback from you guys if you’re interested in having lights.”

The board also discussed the replacement of the city’s parking lot signs. City Administrator Brian Newton said the person who will work on the new designs is on leave, but will return soon with a mockup.