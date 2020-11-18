BID approves funding to air downtown Fremont commercial during Husker game

The Business Improvement District Board voted to contribute $1,000 to air advertisements for downtown Fremont during the holiday season at its meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Shannon Mullen of MainStreet of Fremont said a 20-second television advertisement highlighting Fremont’s downtown had been airing and would go online soon.
Mullen said FOX 42 KPTM had called and offered to air the commercial shortly before kickoff during the Nebraska Cornhuskers football game against the University of Iowa on Nov. 27.
The Fremont and Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) Promotion Committee voted to spend $3,500 to air the commercial during the game, as well as 50 additional commercials in December.
BID and CVB member Vince O’Connor said the committee was asking for $1,000 from the BID to go toward the marketing funds.
Chairman Tom Coday said he thought the offer was “unbeatable,” while O’Connor said the option would be better than just advertising on Facebook.
“Most Nebraskans will be watching the football game,” BID member Roxie Kracl said. “So it’s a win-win, and a great time to put an ad out, especially the day before the Christmas Walk, when it’ll be fresh in people’s minds.”
Kracl made a motion to spend $1,000 on the commercial, which was passed 5-0 by Coday, Kracl and BID members Kevin Main, Jerry Johnson and JJ Bixby. O’Connor abstained due to his involvement with the CVB.
The board also received an update from Barbra Christensen on the placement of white lights in downtown Fremont.
The project is being planned by the Fremont Downtown Development Group, which Christensen said received its 501©(3) status last month.
Christensen, who is coordinating the project, said the group was approached by someone to fix the lights and replace the plastic clips with metal ones.
“He said that he could start as early as this weekend, could maybe have them up by Thanksgiving, for sure in the next month or so,” she said.
Christensen said the project will cost $12,500, $8,000 of which will be provided by the FDDG. She said she was looking for the BID, CVB and the city of Fremont to provide the remaining funds.
“The second choice is, I can have all the lights taken down, abandoning the project,” she said. “So I need feedback from you guys if you’re interested in having lights.”
The board also discussed the replacement of the city’s parking lot signs. City Administrator Brian Newton said the person who will work on the new designs is on leave, but will return soon with a mockup.
“He’s going to do one in color, and we’ll see how we like it,” he said. “And if we like it, he’ll give me the cost to do the rest of them, and we may or may not move forward.”
Newton said he was told the cost of the new design will be “very affordable.”
During committee reports, Mullen also said 132 garlands for downtown Fremont had arrived. She also said she had been working with the Three Rivers Public Health Department on the upcoming Christmas Walk on Nov. 28.
Although the event will still have carriage rides, Mullen said all participants will be asked to wear masks and participating businesses will be provided with a hand sanitizing station and two gallon jugs of hand sanitizer.
In other news, the board approved a $750 reimbursement to MainStreet of Fremont for marketing video production and an updated draft of its bylaws.
After discussion on the meeting room’s temperature and whether or not to hold a meeting in December, the board decided to have its next meeting on Dec. 15 at noon at Country Traditions at 330 N. Main St.
