BID approves purchase for downtown Fremont speaker system

“This is a product that isn’t necessarily Wi-Fi, it’s a 900 MHz system, which means that it jumps from pole to pole,” he said. “So we’re not trying to get from the top of one building three blocks away through another building.”

Additionally, the project will include a portable, battery-charged piece that can be used at events such as car shows.

“If they want to use the system, it can be used through their system, and that’s all the way up and down Main Street, without them dragging wires all over and speakers everywhere,” Givens said.

The speakers are also able to be set at different volumes so that certain areas are quieter or even mute.

“Say 105.5 comes out and sets up their own speakers, you could even adjust the system through the software so that the speakers closest to that stage are muted way down, and then turn up as you get further down the block,” he said. “That’s one thing that this system did that other ones don’t.”

Chairman Tom Coday made the suggestion to purchase just nine units at first, which Givens said was feasible.