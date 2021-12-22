BID approves requesting bids for downtown speaker system project

The Downtown Business Improvement District Board approved taking bids for its speaker system project at its first meeting after its renewal and addition of three new members Tuesday.

The board’s new members were present at the meeting, including Daniel Cech of Petersen Body Shop, Sam Heineman of Dodge County Realty Group and Berta Quintero of Reinita Restaurant.

“I appreciate everybody coming today,” Chairman Tom Coday said. “This is good, so we can get a lot of this work done.”

With the speaker system project, first approved by the board in September, Coday said the board could approve a request for proposal to start accepting bids within 30 days, which it would then take to the Fremont City Council.

Additionally, Coday said the board could also send it to the projects committee to reevaluate the process and add Wi-Fi to the system to provide it with wireless capabilities.

City Administrator Brian Newton said doing so would be difficult and expensive, as installations would have to be made on buildings instead of poles.

Board member Richard Register supported the prospect of sending the matter to the projects committee to look at Wi-Fi usage and made an initial motion to do so.

Coday said the speaker system would provide a better experience for those in the downtown area through music and announcements.

“I think it bodes well for our future plans and it will build momentum,” Board member Howard Krasne said. “So at John C. Fremont Days, if we can have an announcer during the parade that can communicate, we can use the speakers.”

Krasne also said the system could be used in other events, including the Hispanic Festival, Crazy Days and Winter Walk.

“And we need to create more events like this,” he said. “So the more events that we have downtown, I think the more use we’ll have for those speakers.”

However, Board member Jerry Johnson said he didn’t approve of the speaker system’s size within the district.

“I am not real big on using taxpayers’ money to enhance private enterprise,” he said. “I think that if we’re going to do a project, it should encompass the entire BID.”

In response, Coday said the project could be viewed as just the first phase and could see expansion in the future.

Board member Brenden Murray questioned whether the project would bring more people to downtown and saw it as more of a future-planning project and said the equipment could potentially be outdated in the future.

“A future plan, a current investment in technology is not a good investment,” he said. “If you’re going to say, “’Let’s do this now because it’ll be helpful in five years,’ it’s going to be garbage in five years.”

Several board members showed support for the project, including Quintero, who said the downtown area needed something new and said that equipment could be upgraded in the future.

Register withdrew his motion, which was replaced by a motion from Board member Roxie Kracl to go forward with submitting the RFP for the project.

The motion passed 7-3, with Board members Heineman, Johnson and Cech voting against and Board members Register and Murray abstaining. Board members JJ Bixby and Bill Parks were not present.

The board also discussed its revised budget, which was approved by the city council on Nov. 30. Coday said the total was kept the same as in the past, which included $48,196 annually.

When asked by Krasne, Coday said the BID would also retain an additional $100,000 that rolled over prior to its renewal. He said the city would post a financial statement on the BID section of its website.

“It’ll just show what we spent and what our income was by amount,” he said. “We’re trying to make it as public as possible so we can get as much as we can out there on the different things that we’re working on.”

The board also approved spending up to $300 to send out a newsletter in January 2022, which would be put together by MainStreet Executive Director Amy Vermeline and mailed to business owners and property owners.

“It would be good to tell everybody that we were renewed for two more years and who’s on the board,” Coday said. “And anything that we would want to be planning, we could put in there.”

Heineman also suggested sending out emails and asked for a request for BID members to send their email addresses to be included within the newsletter, while Cech recommended adding a note to send questions or comments to the board.

“So that way, they feel like, ‘They are including us, they want to hear from us,’” he said.

At the meeting, Heineman was appointed as chair of the projects committee, while Cech was appointed as chair of the equalization committee, which will look at the possibility of a two-tier tax system in the district.

In other news, the board approved a reimbursement to MainStreet for 50% of Vermeline’s wages, updating the bylaws to reflect the new plan and members and a bid from Purple Ribbon Lawn Care for parking lot maintenance.

The BID’s next meeting will start at noon on Jan. 17, 2022, at Nebraska Quilt Company at 330 N. Main St.

