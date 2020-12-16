BID board discusses new parking lot signs, future of board at meeting

The Fremont Business Improvement District Board discussed new parking lot signs, Christmas lights and planning for the board's future during its meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Tom Coday, Vince O'Connor, JJ Bixby, Jerry Johnson, Kevin Main, Richard Register and Howard Krasne were present at the meeting, which took place at Country Traditions.
Mayor Joey Spellerberg, who attended the meeting via Zoom, said he would appoint Ginger Rosenthal, owner of Blue Bottle Coffeehouse and Blue Yoga, to the board at the Fremont City Council's Dec. 29 meeting.
"I'm trying to get all my vacancies filled on my boards, and wanted to get that one filled as well," he said. "I think Ginger will do a fantastic job."
City Administrator Brian Newton showed off new designs for parking lot sign replacements at Park and Military avenues.
The sign, which comes in a top, middle and bottom, states: "This FREE parking lot provided by the Business Improvement District. Come again soon!"
"This is a new material that we've not used on signs before. It's kind of a vinyl sheet," Newton said. "So we're going to try this and see how it holds up, how it fades."
When asked if the posts would be replaced for the current signs as well, Newton said they would most likely be painted black or replaced if in need of repair.
Newton said the signs will cost about $50 each, much lower than the earlier estimated quote.
Barbara Christensen also gave an update to the board on the placement of white lights in downtown Fremont, a project planned by the Fremont Downtown Development Group.
Christensen said the project has been successful in getting the lights set up, and said there were only three areas of downtown left to cover.
"The weather's playing a little bit of havoc, but they still think they can get it done," she said. "And I think what's up looks pretty good for Christmas."
Christensen said after the lights go up, the city will make sure the hookups are done right, the permits are correct and the electric work is done properly.
The project will also require an ongoing yearly maintenance of the lights done every spring, Christensen said.
With the BID set to expire on Dec. 31, 2021, Coday also spoke to the board about mailing a newsletter to building owners and occupants to get the word out on what the board has done so that the city council would continue it.
"So between now and then, we should work on future projects, what you want the money for, what you want to spend, and then we'll equate that into a levy and figure out if any businesses are willing to pay or not," he said. "And then we'll go back to city council for reauthorization."
Register said in preparing for next year, the board shouldn't have particular projects in mind to let the public know about.
"I think if we say, 'Oh, we're going to choose these two,' then we may have opposition we don't need to have," he said. "If everybody feels included in the, 'Hey, these are the ideas we want you to consider,' I think that's better."
In preparing the budget for the council, Newton said the board's unused funds would go to the city's general fund.
Coday said the total cost to print and mail the newsletters would be between $500 to $700 and suggested to send them out in mid-January. A motion to do so was passed unanimously by the board.
In other news, the board approved a $215.30 invoice to the city for putting up American flags during Veterans Day and discussed its ongoing commercial campaign on cable television and social media for the city.
During his comments, Spellerberg said he attended MainStreet of Fremont's annual Christmas Walk with his wife, Ashley, and two daughters.
"We had the best time," he said. "... I think it was a really, really fun event, and we really, really enjoyed that as a family."
Mullen thanked Spellerberg for attending the event, which was held on Nov. 28.
"Everybody was able to distance pretty well I think, so it was a great event," she said.
The next BID meeting will be at noon Jan. 19, 2021, at Country Traditions, 330 N. Main St. Coday said the board would elect officers during this meeting.
