BID board discusses new parking lot signs, future of board at meeting

Newton said the signs will cost about $50 each, much lower than the earlier estimated quote.

Barbara Christensen also gave an update to the board on the placement of white lights in downtown Fremont, a project planned by the Fremont Downtown Development Group.

Christensen said the project has been successful in getting the lights set up, and said there were only three areas of downtown left to cover.

"The weather's playing a little bit of havoc, but they still think they can get it done," she said. "And I think what's up looks pretty good for Christmas."

Christensen said after the lights go up, the city will make sure the hookups are done right, the permits are correct and the electric work is done properly.

The project will also require an ongoing yearly maintenance of the lights done every spring, Christensen said.

With the BID set to expire on Dec. 31, 2021, Coday also spoke to the board about mailing a newsletter to building owners and occupants to get the word out on what the board has done so that the city council would continue it.