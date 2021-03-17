BID discusses budgeting, involvement in comprehensive plan

With $17,000 in carry-over funds and additional funding arriving from new levies in a few weeks, Coday said the board was looking at $65,000 to be spent until the end of the year.

“I don’t think we should spend just to spend, but I think we should look at our needs and determine what those needs are and then try to spend accordingly,” Krasne said.

Coday agreed with Krasne, and said he had been talking with MainStreet of Fremont to develop a larger project.

“One suggestion was a speaker system downtown like Norfolk has installed,” he said. “If we can do it wirelessly, we can probably get it done for about $50,000.

Coday said the board could receive grant money to offset the price of the project, which would cover Sixth and Main streets in downtown Fremont.

“Those are the types of things, major projects we should be looking at with some of the surplus possibly,” Krasne said. “That’s a good idea.”

The board also tabled an item concerning bids for landscaping downtown parking lots. MainStreet Executive Director Shannon Mullen said the project would include maintenance, cleanup and mulching for 11 lots.