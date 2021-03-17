BID discusses budgeting, involvement in comprehensive plan

The Fremont Business Improvement District Board discussed its budgeting for the rest of the year and its involvement in Fremont’s comprehensive plan at its meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Chairman Tom Coday said along with the other two recently elected members of the Future Projects Committee, Jerry Johnson and Brendan Murray, they would develop a five-year budget for the board.
As BID prepares for its appeal for another term this November, Coday said he was looking for issues its members had been seeing, such as one-way streets, parking or drainage.
“I did get a response from Ginger [Rosenthal] and Vince [O’Connor], but I’d like if the rest of you guys could just send me a couple of things you’re concerned about in the downtown,” he said.
Member Howard Krasne said he would like to see more code leniency for upper-housing development, while Johnson said he’d like to see fire alarm systems that would automatically shut off furnaces, something that would save thousands of dollars.
During the financial report, City Administrator Brian Newton said the board’s funding would carry over to the next year, but would return to the city’s general fund.
“Remember, it’s always the city’s money,” he said. “It’s a tax levy by the city. You’ve just been assigned the responsibility to spend it and keep watch over it as a committee.”
With $17,000 in carry-over funds and additional funding arriving from new levies in a few weeks, Coday said the board was looking at $65,000 to be spent until the end of the year.
“I don’t think we should spend just to spend, but I think we should look at our needs and determine what those needs are and then try to spend accordingly,” Krasne said.
Coday agreed with Krasne, and said he had been talking with MainStreet of Fremont to develop a larger project.
“One suggestion was a speaker system downtown like Norfolk has installed,” he said. “If we can do it wirelessly, we can probably get it done for about $50,000.
Coday said the board could receive grant money to offset the price of the project, which would cover Sixth and Main streets in downtown Fremont.
“Those are the types of things, major projects we should be looking at with some of the surplus possibly,” Krasne said. “That’s a good idea.”
The board also tabled an item concerning bids for landscaping downtown parking lots. MainStreet Executive Director Shannon Mullen said the project would include maintenance, cleanup and mulching for 11 lots.
“We have put out the request, but if there is anything specific that you want done in a parking lot, please let me know right away,” she said.
The board also unanimously approved reimbursing MainStreet with $6,550 for planting and hanging flower baskets this year. Member Bill Parks was not present.
Mullen said the project would cost roughly $12,500 for the baskets and $600 for the planters, which resulted in the 50% reimbursement from BID.
While discussion was raised to include hanging baskets on H Street, Mullen said the poles on that section were made of wood and couldn’t have baskets added, and the board decided to put planters on bump outs.
In other news, the board also approved having member Kevin Main and the Design Committee consider proposed Christmas decorations from Holiday Dynamics and discussed exceptions to the 2021 property valuations and the new mill levy.
BID, which meets the third Tuesday of every month, will have its next meeting April 20 at noon at Country Traditions at 330 N. Main St.