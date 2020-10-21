BID discusses Christmas lights, promotional video at meeting

The Downtown Business Improvement District Board discussed the installation of Christmas lights in downtown Fremont at its meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The project, which is being run by the Downtown Fremont Development Group, would have uniform lights across downtown buildings for the holiday season.
Barbara Christensen, who is helping the group on the project, said the new lights would be permanent and could be controlled by a phone application for different color combinations.
As each building is required by the city to have its own hookup to lights, Christensen said businesses will have to consent to having the lights set up on their buildings, making consistency difficult.
“We had some of the owners of the buildings do their own, take care of their own, we have some that have not,” she said. “We’ve had some that said, ‘No, I already have my lights up. I don’t want your lights, I only want my lights.’”
Christensen said the lights will need to be inspected after installation. As many of the tall buildings are not accessible yet, she said a second phase may be needed.
BID member Howard Krasne expressed safety concern with the project moving forward, as he said Royce Walter, city electrical inspector, said the lights were rated for seasonal use, not permanent.
“I’m still concerned that a spark could occur and starts the roof on fire, and the next thing we know, we have a loft that’s going up in flames,” he said. “So in my mind, I don’t know if these are UL approved, because when I talked to Les [Shallberg of Fremont Electric Inc.] last time, he still hadn’t gotten that information.”
Krasne said he thought the idea was risky, as the strands would get weathered with sunlight and wind. He also said the current lights look “terrible,” as many bulbs are out and hanging from buildings.
“I’m not being critical, I’m just being observant,” Krasne said. “And it was great two years ago when they were put up, but it’s an eyesore now.”
Member Vince O’Connor expressed concern that the project would be able to finish before Thanksgiving, something Christensen could not ensure.
“I think we as a BID might recommend that, ‘Hey, let’s just bite the bullet, they’re not going to get finished,’” he said. “Instead of looking ugly when we have a marketing program allegedly going on, we’ve got this going on, let’s just say, “Hey, don’t have them on, because realistically, we’ve got three-and-a-half weeks to get up there.’”
Member Tom Coday said the board should let Christensen and her team work another month on the project before making any decisions.
“Really, it’s their group and they’re working on it,” member Kevin Main said. “It’s not up to us to decide if they stop or keep going, it’s them working with the business owners and working it out. So I say go for it, keep working on them.”
The board also discussed its marketing program, which involves a 20-second promotional video. Krasne said he would take additional photos that night of the Alto Kitchen and Bar and Churchills The Cigar Bar.
“I’ll get some pictures, and we’ve got the script, which I think is good, so I think we’re close,” he said. “I would think that we would be prepared here in a week or so so we can roll something out for this last quarter.”
Shannon Mullen of MainStreet Fremont said the video would be posted on its website once finished, as well as an update to show a calendar of events.
Mullen also shared that with the upcoming Small Business Saturday and Christmas Walk, MainStreet is looking into holding virtual opportunities with some events such as Santa.
“I will be reaching out to all of the merchants to determine what their plans are for that day and how they feel comfortable with the current situation or how it moves forward,” she said.
Mullen said MainStreet also held business and consumer surveys regarding the use of masks in stores and said they were working with the Three Rivers Public Health Department on all of its events with more than 500 people.
“We want to play by all the rules, so we’re doing whatever we can to make sure that we’re doing the right things,” she said.
In other news, the board discussed the language of its bylaws, parking lot sign replacements and $2,600 in reimbursement to MainStreet for a storage container.
