BID discusses Christmas lights, promotional video at meeting

“Really, it’s their group and they’re working on it,” member Kevin Main said. “It’s not up to us to decide if they stop or keep going, it’s them working with the business owners and working it out. So I say go for it, keep working on them.”

The board also discussed its marketing program, which involves a 20-second promotional video. Krasne said he would take additional photos that night of the Alto Kitchen and Bar and Churchills The Cigar Bar.

“I’ll get some pictures, and we’ve got the script, which I think is good, so I think we’re close,” he said. “I would think that we would be prepared here in a week or so so we can roll something out for this last quarter.”

Shannon Mullen of MainStreet Fremont said the video would be posted on its website once finished, as well as an update to show a calendar of events.

Mullen also shared that with the upcoming Small Business Saturday and Christmas Walk, MainStreet is looking into holding virtual opportunities with some events such as Santa.

“I will be reaching out to all of the merchants to determine what their plans are for that day and how they feel comfortable with the current situation or how it moves forward,” she said.