BID discusses committees for strategic planning and maintenance

O’Connor also wanted to see an inventory list of empty buildings in downtown and to see the BID make an effort to reach out to Latino businesses downtown about the new committee.

“We made an approach in the BID and the (Downtown Improvement District) in the past, but they should be invited,” he said.

Chairman Tom Coday said the committee should first focus on a strategic plan to see what’s workable and affordable before seeing what’s unfinished.

“To Vincent’s point, we really have not established annually a goal for what we want to achieve for the course of 12 months,” Krasne said. “We all have our buckets of money, but we haven’t really collectively as a board discussed what we want to accomplish over a given period of time.”

MainStreet Executive Director Cortney Schaefer said the new committee should also not focus just on annual goals, which would make it easier for MainStreet to apply for grants.

“Let’s look at it from the next three and five and 10 years, and you can always change those plans as you move forward,” she said. “But at least we have a realistic approach to what we’re looking at for the next three to five years.”