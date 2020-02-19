BID discusses committees for strategic planning and maintenance

The Downtown Business Improvement District Board discussed the creation of a committee to establish a strategic plan for future projects at its meeting Tuesday afternoon.
“I think we really need to work hard at trying to establish some goals and some continuity for the next three years on what we can do to make some obvious differences to the neighborhood,” member Howard Krasne said.
The item came at the request of Krasne, who said the BID was approaching year three of its five-year deal with the City of Fremont.
Krasne said he’d like to see members of the committee from the BID, MainStreet of Fremont, Historic Downtown Fremont, the City, Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce and private citizens as well.
“I think all interested parties, if we just get a sampling from different groups,” he said.
A goal was discussed to have around 10 members chosen for the committee. Krasne said he would head the committee, which would have to hold several long meetings at first.
Member Vince O’Connor said he liked the idea of the committee but wanted to focus on present goals as well to make sure nothing was overlooked.
“We’re looking at the future, but are there some things that are not finished, that could be addressed, that could be jointed?” he said.
O’Connor also wanted to see an inventory list of empty buildings in downtown and to see the BID make an effort to reach out to Latino businesses downtown about the new committee.
“We made an approach in the BID and the (Downtown Improvement District) in the past, but they should be invited,” he said.
Chairman Tom Coday said the committee should first focus on a strategic plan to see what’s workable and affordable before seeing what’s unfinished.
“To Vincent’s point, we really have not established annually a goal for what we want to achieve for the course of 12 months,” Krasne said. “We all have our buckets of money, but we haven’t really collectively as a board discussed what we want to accomplish over a given period of time.”
MainStreet Executive Director Cortney Schaefer said the new committee should also not focus just on annual goals, which would make it easier for MainStreet to apply for grants.
“Let’s look at it from the next three and five and 10 years, and you can always change those plans as you move forward,” she said. “But at least we have a realistic approach to what we’re looking at for the next three to five years.”
Another committee discussed by the board would work on the maintenance of the downtown green spaces.
Coday said previously, the BID has sent out for bids to have the work done. But he said Member J.J. Bixby, who was not in attendance, wanted to form and head a committee to solicit volunteers to do the work themselves.
Member Roxie Kracl and Schaefer expressed support for the committee, but Schaefer said they needed to focus on the removal of bagworms, which she said had become a problem.
The board also unanimously approved $276.56 of expenses to Max Design for the BID’s quarterly newsletter to be placed in local businesses. Coday said up to $1,077 was previously approved for the entire year.
Although Krasne voted to approve the expenses, he said he regretted approving the newsletter in the first place.
“I think we should do it electronically, getting our messages out electronically,” he said. “Most people have email addresses, and I think we can save money.”
Coday said he felt printed documents were more likely to be seen, while O’Connor said he thought it was a good tool.
“With all due respect, a computer is not everything,” O’Connor said. “And there’s so many people that don’t know what link to get into. There’s 14 different links flying around downtown, you don’t know which one to get or you get it the day before a meeting.”
Others at the meeting said they felt the newsletter was more efficient.
“I think this letter is more like saying ‘hi’ to somebody that walks into your business,” member Jerry Johnson said. “And I personally think that this letter is an acknowledgment of those people that spend their money in the assessment for the BID.”
Schaefer agreed to hold off funding for the next quarter’s newsletter until the BID meeting next month.
The board also unanimously approved paying for half of 75 new flower baskets and brackets and putting $2,000 for 10 more baskets and brackets to be placed in other locations.
The flowers would be hung up downtown and be partially purchased by MainStreet. The total cost would be $8,125, having each party pay $4,062.50.
“One thought that I had from a couple board members was that we should expand the planting another 10 baskets and put them on D Street,” Coday said. “It would up the ante a little bit.”
Coday said Bixby thought the $1,000 of funds used by not paying Siffring Landscaping for maintenance could go toward the project.
“We already go out and do our parking lot all the time, so I would be happy for our staff just to do our green space in the parking lot,” Kracl said.
In other news, the board also approved reimbursing MainStreet for Siffring’s maintenance in 2019 and installing flags for seven days out of the year.