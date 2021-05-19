BID discusses creation of new director position with MainStreet of Fremont

“If we’re going to partner together, we would have credible financial statements to share with each other,” Coday said.

Board member Vince O’Connor said the collaboration made sense, as MainStreet had assisted BID for as long as he could remember.

“It seems to me like it’s the best of both worlds, and right now, we’ve been expecting MainStreet to contribute way more hours than they’re actually paid for just because they’re nice,” Board member Ginger Rosenthal said.

Board member Richard Register was also in support, and said it was a good idea to follow the models of Grand Island and other communities.

“I think for some more stability and strength, I just think we’ve got to make sure we dot all the i’s and cross the t’s,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mainstreet Board President Jill Gossett said her board was excited about the collaboration.

“I think it’s a great opportunity, and the timing is right to figure out how we can collaborate and work together, and then hopefully establish and make some goals that are more meaningful that we can work together on and see some progress,” she said.