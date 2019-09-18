The Fremont Downtown Business Improvement District Board discussed possible insurance for future events and updates to downtown kiosks during its meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Tom Coday said he had been working with Cortney Schaefer on getting insurance coverage for city. He presented a quote from INSPRO Insurance Agency, which would be $2,600, $1,200 less than Main Street’s current policy.
“The concept of that was rather than having all of the groups downtown have to buy their own insurance, let the BID buy a policy that would cover all of the activities downtown, whether it’s Oktoberfest or Crazy Days,” Coday said.
Items excluded from the policy include fireworks, inflatable amusement devices and security other than law enforcement. Events like runs are also not included, as well as John C. Fremont Days, which has its own policy.
“Some of the activities that they have we could cover, but we couldn’t cover everything,” Coday said.
Coday also said the price would change if any dates are removed or added from the set list. Bill Parks also brought up the possibility of having vendors provide a fee to help pay for the insurance, which would come out of the BID’s budget of $48,000.
You have free articles remaining.
Glen Ellis said the Fremont Artisan Market, which would be covered under the policy, currently has a $1 million policy, but will require each vender to have their own next year. He said the farmer’s market currently goes through another agency, as INSPRO was too expensive.
“But going forward, every single vendor that we bring into the Artisan Market will have to have their own insurance policy as opposed to us still having to have an insurance policy,” Ellis said. “I think this is going to be ugly in another year.”
After discussion on considering another agency, Coday recommended that the board get more quotes and put the item on next month’s agenda.
“I’m not selling INSPRO. We can get another business and see if it’s possible to do it,” he said. “We can also charge other groups that we’re insuring or have them reimburse us for part of the expense or none of the expense.”
The board also discussed updates to information kiosks downtown. It decided to potentially include dates for future events on one side and relay the information to the Design Committee for next week’s meeting.
Other items of discussion included purchasing garlands for Christmas wreaths on streetlights in downtown, which the board approved. It also reviewed a video advertisement for the BID presented by Howard Krasne.