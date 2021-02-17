BID discusses future budgets, newsletters at meeting

Coday said the board had trouble spending on projects mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a lack of specific projects after Christmas.

“When we did the Christmas decorations, we had a considerable amount of cutback on what we were thinking about because we didn’t get enough money for some of those things,” member Richard Register said. “We just need to have enough money to be effective.”

Also citing COVID-19 as a reason, Krasne said as a solution that he’d like to see the funding reappropriated to other areas more in need.

“We weren’t promoting maybe as hard as we could otherwise, but maybe we use those monies rather than in the advertising arena, we give that to the Projects Committee,” he said. “I think we need to make some kind of an impact moving forward, and I think we need to try to focus on a big project and then put possibly a majority of the money behind it.”

Member Vince O’Connor said he agreed with Register, saying that the board needed to be more proactive with getting new projects.