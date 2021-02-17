BID discusses future budgets, newsletters at meeting

The Fremont Business Improvement District Board appointed two members to the Future Projects Committee and discussed its budget for the next five years at its meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The BID approved appointing members Jerry Johnson and Brendan Murray to the committee with a 10-0 vote. Member JJ Bixby was not present.
Chairman Tom Coday, who also serves on the committee, said its purpose would be to set up a budget for the board to approve for the next five years.
“I feel that the way to handle this budget is to first figure out what subjects we want to put on the budget, and then we’ll come back and add money to it,” he said. “And so if anybody has any input, they can give it to Brendan, Jerry or myself and then we’ll see what we come up with.”
As the BID was given a five-year term in November 2016, Coday said the board will have to appeal for another term to the Fremont City Council this November.
With the total yearly budget at about $48,000, Coday said he’d like to see the number increase to around $60,000.
However, member Howard Krasne said he didn’t believe an increase would be necessary, as he said the board didn’t spend enough to justify it.
“Just from my standpoint, the advertising fund, we as a group haven’t spent the $10,000 any of the four years that we’ve been in existence,” he said.
Coday said the board had trouble spending on projects mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a lack of specific projects after Christmas.
“When we did the Christmas decorations, we had a considerable amount of cutback on what we were thinking about because we didn’t get enough money for some of those things,” member Richard Register said. “We just need to have enough money to be effective.”
Also citing COVID-19 as a reason, Krasne said as a solution that he’d like to see the funding reappropriated to other areas more in need.
“We weren’t promoting maybe as hard as we could otherwise, but maybe we use those monies rather than in the advertising arena, we give that to the Projects Committee,” he said. “I think we need to make some kind of an impact moving forward, and I think we need to try to focus on a big project and then put possibly a majority of the money behind it.”
Member Vince O’Connor said he agreed with Register, saying that the board needed to be more proactive with getting new projects.
“I think we have to realize that we just got started on this, and there are a lot of other projects that we could be doing with future projects realistically,” he said. “There haven’t been a lot of future project items brought forward that we acted upon.”
Increases to areas like the advertising fund would provide more consistent results, Coday said, as well as working with other entities like the Fremont and Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce and MainStreet of Fremont.
Coday said he would take suggestions from the board on budget categories and funding and have a proposed budget at the next meeting.
The board also discussed a newsletter created by MainStreet and sent out to downtown businesses.
Although the board approved MainStreet to spend up to $750 on the project, Executive Director Shannon Mullen said only $250 had to be spent.
With a quarterly newsletter only costing $1,000 annually, Coday said he believed more should be sent out prior to meeting with the city council in November.
“Some of them could be an invitation to a public meeting, or we could tell them what we’re thinking and get some input,” he said.
Although the newsletter contained information on the tax levy and valuations, Member Kevin Main said he would have liked to have seen more information on BID’s purpose and work.
“We’re trying to establish some direction for the upcoming year, and I think that’s what we need to share for some of the property owners and businesses downtown,” Krasne said. “To do it every quarter, I think that might be overkill.”
Member Ginger Rosenthal proposed a compromise with a quarterly newsletter, two of which would be an email blast, which Krasne agreed with.
“Future goals of projects are important, but I think quarterly might be good just because people get busy in their own lives and forget,” she said. “So every three months, we’re reminding them, ‘Hey, we’re doing stuff. Hey, watch our projects.’”
Additionally, Mayor Joey Spellerberg suggested to the board that stories highlighting new additions to the downtown area be added to the newsletter.
O’Connor made a motion to create two more newsletters this year, evaluate how they’ve been received and act on new ones for the future if the BID is approved for another five years. The motion was approved unanimously.
The board also discussed its involvement in the city’s comprehensive plan, which Coday said is in need of any problems that boardmembers see with the downtown area.
“When Shannon and I had met originally with the group that’s doing this comprehensive plan, they wanted us to know that the downtown was an important part of the plan, and if we don’t respond in any way, we’re going to be left out,” he said. “So it’s an ongoing process over the next 18 months. It’s not an emergency, but we need to get some ideas on the table before the next meeting.”
The board also discussed proposed Christmas decorations from Holiday Dynamics. Mullen said she had photos of proposed options and would provide members with prices next week.
Krasne said he would like to see larger Christmas trees on corners, while O’Connor expressed interest in a return of lights added to trees in John C. Fremont City Park.
Additionally, City Councilmember Michael Kuhns said the board could potentially get help from Fremont High School welding classes on creating brackets for displays.
Mullen also said MainStreet was looking to hire a new director and had a $610 bill from the city for hooking up garlands. Main made a motion for the BID to cover the bill, which was unanimously approved.
The BID, which meets the third Tuesday of every month, will hold its next meeting March 16 at noon at Country Traditions at 330 N. Main St.