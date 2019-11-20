The Fremont Business Improvement District discussed a recommendation to the city council on a new greenspace and neighborhood development on H Street during its meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
The BID decided to table a letter to the Fremont City Council that would recommend that parking not be eliminated for a park or other venue.
Tom Coday said the letter stated that with development to the 505 Building with 505 Brewing Company and Pizza Hut, as well as 14 apartments above, people would need more space to park.
Member Glen Ellis formed nonprofit Fremont Downtown Development Group last year, which is currently raising funds for a park at 5th Street and Park Avenue. The park would replace the parking lot outside the Milady Coffeehouse, which Ellis owns.
Ellis said out of the parking lot of 24 spots, his workers take up around six. He also presented a letter from 505 Brewing and the owner of the 505 Building that stated they wanted more attraction to the downtown area.
“If we simply do nothing and let that brewery open and nothing else happens, their chance of success is going to be a whole lot less than if we create an entertainment zone or some excitement to bring people to downtown Fremont,” he said.
Ellis said he’s had multiple consultants for downtown tell him that it doesn’t have a parking problem, but rather a perceived parking problem. He also argued that the greenspace would provide a place for tenants to walk their pets.
“We, as leaders, need to be making some decisions to make sure that our city is going to be a vibrant city in 10 to 15 years, and we’re not going to do it by sitting here and arguing over little parking spots and how many times I have to walk to my store,” he said. “We’ve got to think of the bigger picture here of trying to make our downtown livable and more enjoyable for people to come.”
J.J. Bixby, owner of Bixby Financial Services that is located across Park Ave. from the parking lot, was critical of Ellis’ efforts to place the park near Milady Coffeeshop.
“If I own a bar and coffee shop, it makes a lot of sense to put it right near me,” he said.
Bixby also said he wasn’t sure that it was a good idea for Ellis to approach business owners about the greenspace outside the BID meeting and that he wanted a unified approach.
“These people are just coming to Fremont, we’re attacking them, ‘Do you want this, do you not want this? I really want it and all these people want it,’” he said “Maybe we need to approach people as the BID and look at this stuff. The last thing I want to do is scare off a business because they see us fighting about something.”
Ellis said he wasn’t wanting a greenspace for personal reasons, but rather for a love for the Fremont community.
“Believe me, that coffee shop I run is not making me any money,” he said. “That’s not where my money’s at.”
Ellis said he wants an outdoor area where people in downtown Fremont can enjoy themselves.
“I’m doing it because Fremont needs it, and Fremont needs a place where we can all come together,” he said.
Bob Missel said parking has always been an issue for downtown Fremont, but the addition of a park didn’t mean that parking would be lost entirely.
“I think the beautification of our parking areas is important, and I think somehow, I can support not eliminating parking spots, but I could also support improving those spaces and setting them up,” he said. “Whether it’s for event areas or adding greenspace to them, that could be done without eliminating parking.”
Richard Register said the greenspace could potentially be constructed for multiple uses, including parking during the day and a park at night.
“It’s real hard to get those parking places back, so if we can dual-use them, we have all kinds of great options,” he said.
Howard Krasne said in his opinion, downtown Fremont doesn’t have a parking problem, but a people problem, and that people at the 505 Building would not have a far walk if they had to park further away.
“The least of our concerns is parking. I wish we had a parking problem,” he said. “But part of our parking problems can be resolved by redirection of people in getting the courthouse people moved elsewhere.”
Krasne said he wants to create an attractive ambiance downtown to bring people into the district, like an ice skating rink or a stage.
“I’m not advocating necessarily for the parking lot behind Glen’s, although to me it’s a very logical place, but I am advocating for greenspace that would eventually take parking (spaces),” he said. “I think we’re going down the wrong road here. I’m surely not in favor of it.”
Krasne also said he believed the BID was putting the horse before the cart with this letter.
“I don’t even know why we would draw attention to this issue when we aren’t even in a position to move forward with a park,” he said. “It’s my goal to have one, and obviously there are people in this room who would agree and disagree with that, but we’re creating a situation that I don’t think we need to create right now.”
Kevin Main agreed with Krasne, and said the BID was formed to oversee the taxed money and how it’s spent.
“I don’t think it was made to write letters condemning things like that,” he said. “The time to speak out would be when it comes to the city council.”
However, Coday disagreed with Main.
“I think the BID needs to look out for the maintenance and the prosperity of downtown, and this falls under that,” he said.
Vince O’Connor said he saw a “hell of a lot more” issues in downtown Fremont than parking and greenspaces.
“There’s a lot of open buildings, and that’s where I think we should be spending our time to get businesses in,” he said.
Missel said he saw strong feelings on both sides of the issue and said MainStreet of Fremont needs to talk with businesses about the issue and have them talk to the BID.
“Maybe it is premature for our board to take action on that letter at this time,” he said. “I think maybe a little more fieldwork needs to be done.”
The BID also heard from Oscar Duran, executive director of Ideal Nebraska, a neighborhood development group. He said the group is currently focused on an area south of Military Avenue and west of H Street.
Duran has worked in neighborhood development for the last 13 years and has developed models for south Omaha.
“It’s a lot easier to parcel together a large tract of land that was once farmland, subdivide it into a bunch of lots and build new,” he said. “But what do we do with our existing housing stock?”
Starting in January, Duran said he will start full-time as the sole employer for Ideal Nebraska. The group has a four-member board and has worked with the Peter Kiewit Foundation, which has been one of its earliest supporters in the community.
MainStreet of Fremont Executive Director Cortney Schaefer said she met with Duran last week because she knew there was business along H Street.
“One side is business, one side is homes, so what can we do from the BID and MainStreet of Fremont standpoint to beautify that area?” she said.
Duran said he was taking a focus- and asset-based neighborhood approach to community development.
“We’re keeping our hand on the pulse of what’s going on in terms of needs and deficiencies,” he said. “We also like to mobilize existing assets, which is always, in my experience, the existing residents, homeowners, businesses who are already in the focus area.”
The area of land being focused on have 700 residents in 361 households, 78% of which only speak Spanish, Duran said. He said the first step of the program, vibrant neighborhoods, will help tell a better story.
“We’ll start helping them identify existing assets and then helping them articulate a plan for their own neighborhood, rather than sitting arbitrarily at a table and saying, ‘We know what these neighbors need,’” he said.
Duran said he’s seen lots of costs incurring for many families, including his own.
“We’re seeing an impoverishing of the middle class, and we want to really work with some of those families, because then when they’re buying all these homes and the aging housing stock, how do they begin to rehab that?” he said “That’s what we’re really going to do.”
The BID also voted to approve $550 for marketing on YouTube and to reschedule its Dec. 17 meeting to Jan. 21.