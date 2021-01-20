BID discusses newsletter mailing, proposed fountain at meeting

The Fremont Business Improvement District Board discussed the mailing of its newsletter and a proposal for a fountain in the downtown area at its meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The meeting was also the first for Ginger Rosenthal, who was appointed to the board by Mayor Joey Spellerberg.

The board voted 7-1 to spend up to $600 in mailing its newsletter to downtown businesses, with member Howard Krasne being the sole vote against.

The newsletter, created by MainStreet of Fremont, goes over the history of BID, its accomplishments since its creation in 2016 and asks for feedback and ideas for downtown.

“So that’s really kind of our focus for this piece as we go forward,” MainStreet Executive Director Shannon Mullen said. “As we try to reconfigure a new BID in the next five years, we want to make sure people understand that their money is going to a good place.”

Mullen said she also would work on an updated list of businesses in the downtown area to send the newsletter to.

“We have not updated that business list with them since January of last year,” she said. “So I’m just going to a new list, we’ll scrub it quick and then we should be able to get this out.”