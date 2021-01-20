BID discusses newsletter mailing, proposed fountain at meeting

The Fremont Business Improvement District Board discussed the mailing of its newsletter and a proposal for a fountain in the downtown area at its meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The meeting was also the first for Ginger Rosenthal, who was appointed to the board by Mayor Joey Spellerberg.
The board voted 7-1 to spend up to $600 in mailing its newsletter to downtown businesses, with member Howard Krasne being the sole vote against.
The newsletter, created by MainStreet of Fremont, goes over the history of BID, its accomplishments since its creation in 2016 and asks for feedback and ideas for downtown.
“So that’s really kind of our focus for this piece as we go forward,” MainStreet Executive Director Shannon Mullen said. “As we try to reconfigure a new BID in the next five years, we want to make sure people understand that their money is going to a good place.”
Mullen said she also would work on an updated list of businesses in the downtown area to send the newsletter to.
“We have not updated that business list with them since January of last year,” she said. “So I’m just going to a new list, we’ll scrub it quick and then we should be able to get this out.”
With the current numbers, Mullen said the total cost would be around $800 for the printing and mailing of the 349 addresses.
Krasne asked Mullen about updating the email list as well, which he said he would prefer to be used.
“Obviously, emailing is a lot more affordable than mailing,” he said. “So I’m not necessarily opposed to mailing this go-around, but I think in the future, we have to find a way to communicate via email and eliminate some of these mailing costs that will come up when we want to contact people down the road.”
Member JJ Bixby said he believed that the mailing list could be lowered more to avoid duplicates and save money.
“I think it’s critical that we get our message out there to these people,” Chairman Tom Coday said.
The board also declined a proposition from Don Cunningham to build a fountain in downtown Fremont. Coday said the project would cost between $10,000 and $70,000.
But Coday said he was concerned about problems arising from vandalism and the liability if someone were to enter the fountain.
“The bigger the fountain, the worse the liability,” he said. “And the other issue is the maintenance of it; we’d have to have a maintenance budget planned for the next 20 years, and we’d have to design a location for it.”
Cunningham has led other community projects, including an all-inclusive playground at the Splash Station. Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton said Cunningham also approached the city about installing a fountain at John C. Fremont Park.
While the city rejected Cunningham’s offer, Newtown said a compromise was made for a splash station in the park with geysers and lights, which is set to finish construction this summer.
“Don’s an amazing guy. He’s a heck of a fundraiser. He does a lot of great projects,” Newton said. “But my concern is, who owns this thing? Because nobody’s going to say it’s the city. We want nothing to do with it.”
Member Vince O’Connor thought the idea was too broad, while member Roxie Kracl also believed a fountain would be too large of a liability.
“I think it’s too big for us,” she said. “I think it’s putting a lot of responsibility on us.”
While the idea of a similar attraction for downtown Fremont was discussed, Rosenthal said she didn’t want something too similar to the splash station.
“We don’t need to duplicate something four blocks away,” she said. “We can spend that money, if we’re going to invest $10,000, $20,000, on something different for maybe a different crowd or complement that in a different way.”
While Coday said BID had the option to send the idea to MainStreet’s Design Committee, the board ultimately decided to decline the offer.
The board also unanimously approved spending up to $3,000 on replacing signs for 11 city parking lots. Newton said the new signs would cost $200 each, with a few in need of new brackets, which cost about $100 each.