BID discusses upcoming five-year plan and public information meeting

The Downtown Business Improvement District Board discussed ideas for its upcoming five-year plan and a public information meeting during its meeting Tuesday.
“At some point in time, we should get started on the first year of what projects we want to work on so that MainStreet has some time to get some money raised for whatever we want to do, and we could be creative as possible,” Chairman Tom Coday said.
The BID will go before the Fremont City Council on Sept. 28. After an additional two discussions, the council will decided whether or not to renew the board.
Although the BID does not have future projects planned for after its potential renewal, the board unanimously approved the purchasing of a sound system and speakers for 30 downtown light poles at its June 15 meeting.
As the project is planned to be completed by Christmas, Coday said the board needed to develop a list of project ideas to present to the public and city council.
“Everyone wants a greenspace downtown someplace, so that would be a project that we could get together with MainStreet on,” he said.
Coday suggested hosting a public meeting to educate the 220 businesses in the BID on the history of the board, what kind of work it’s done and what it has planned.
“And at that point in time, it would be good to have some examples of things that we could do that would be good for everybody, regardless of whether they’re a retailer on Main Street or if they’re a service organization,” Coday said.
Coday asked MainStreet of Fremont Executive Director Shannon Mullen to schedule a meeting sometime in August before the city council meeting at the Fremont Area Art Association, which has hosted public meetings in the past for the BID.
“We also at that meeting created storyboards so that people could understand what their current valuation is, what they paid, now with this new one, what they will pay so they can see that it’s not something huge,” Mullen said.
The board also unanimously approved a job description for the BID/MainStreet director position, the creation of which was approved May 18.
The director, which would be hired as a MainStreet employee, would implement the two organizations’ plans and assist them with their operations.
Coday said the position has a target budget of around $25,000 to $30,000 a year and would be part time, with an average of around 20 to 25 hours a week.
The position, which would tentatively start in October, would be paid for with money from the BID’s speaker fund.
The board also approved paying $75 for the repair of the Distrx sign on the corner of Sixth Street and Park Avenue.
During her update to the board, Mullen said Milady Coffeehouse was featured by website TravelAwaits in their article “9 Unique Coffee Houses to Try in the Midwest.”
Additionally, Mullen said the Fremont and Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau was planning a promotional commercial for the Nebraska Huskers football game against Oklahoma on Sept. 18.
The BID’s next meeting will be held noon on Aug. 17 at Country Traditions at 330 N. Main St.