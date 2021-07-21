BID discusses upcoming five-year plan and public information meeting

The Downtown Business Improvement District Board discussed ideas for its upcoming five-year plan and a public information meeting during its meeting Tuesday.

“At some point in time, we should get started on the first year of what projects we want to work on so that MainStreet has some time to get some money raised for whatever we want to do, and we could be creative as possible,” Chairman Tom Coday said.

The BID will go before the Fremont City Council on Sept. 28. After an additional two discussions, the council will decided whether or not to renew the board.

Although the BID does not have future projects planned for after its potential renewal, the board unanimously approved the purchasing of a sound system and speakers for 30 downtown light poles at its June 15 meeting.

As the project is planned to be completed by Christmas, Coday said the board needed to develop a list of project ideas to present to the public and city council.

“Everyone wants a greenspace downtown someplace, so that would be a project that we could get together with MainStreet on,” he said.