Big camper recalls girl at RFKC

Bethany Elston remembers the little girl.
It was Elston’s first year as a day camper at the Royal Family Kids Camp in the Fremont area.
And it was the girl’s first year at camp, too.
Elston noticed the child’s expression as the girl stepped off the bus that brought her to camp.
“Her mood was unsure, a little grouchy, and I think she wanted us to know she was uncomfortable and needed to feel safe,” Elston said.
Elston and her husband, Alex, have been part of RFKC for a few years now.
“We pray about it all year,” the Fremont woman said. “And every year, we become more involved. We see the impact it makes on kids in our community and God moves.”
RFKC is an annual camp designed to help provide good memories for kids ages 7 to 11 who’ve been abused or neglected and found themselves in foster care.
Elston became involved in the camp after becoming part of Full Life Church. Member Becky Novacek, a professional photographer who’s taken photos at the camp, showed Elston some pictures and invited her to explore the possibility of volunteering.
The Elstons looked into that possibility and now look forward to participating each year.
After the little girl got off the bus, she and Elston went into the chapel at the camp. Chapel time included introductions and music.
“She was still being a little distant and I remember not knowing what to do, my first time being a camper, and I remember praying and asking God for some help,” Elston said.
Slowly, the girl saw that Elston noticed her mood and was giving her the attention and space she needed—and that she was safe and could allow herself to be a kid.
The week progressed.
“She always made sure you knew how she was feeling and I saw over the week how there was more and more joy as she felt safe to be a kid and have fun,” Elston said. “I think that’s one of the main purposes of the camp is to give these kids special attention and focus, and to give them a space where they feel safe enough to let down their guard and be themselves and be celebrated as who they are.”
Each year afterward, the girl’s response grew.
“There was more and more joy every year,” Elston said. “You could tell she loved camp and we loved having her.”
