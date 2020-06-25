Big camper recalls girl at RFKC

After the little girl got off the bus, she and Elston went into the chapel at the camp. Chapel time included introductions and music.

“She was still being a little distant and I remember not knowing what to do, my first time being a camper, and I remember praying and asking God for some help,” Elston said.

Slowly, the girl saw that Elston noticed her mood and was giving her the attention and space she needed—and that she was safe and could allow herself to be a kid.

The week progressed.

“She always made sure you knew how she was feeling and I saw over the week how there was more and more joy as she felt safe to be a kid and have fun,” Elston said. “I think that’s one of the main purposes of the camp is to give these kids special attention and focus, and to give them a space where they feel safe enough to let down their guard and be themselves and be celebrated as who they are.”

Each year afterward, the girl’s response grew.

“There was more and more joy every year,” Elston said. “You could tell she loved camp and we loved having her.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.