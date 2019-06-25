Board members and staff of the Fremont Area Community Foundation have had an enjoyable responsibility lately.
They’ve been busy hand-delivering Fremont Area Big Give checks to most of the 63 nonprofit organizations that participated in last May’s 24-hour day of giving.
The Fremont Area Big Give raised $300,893 in its third year, through a record 1,856 donations — almost 100 more than in 2018.
“Every year, we and our directors enjoy delivering the Big Give proceeds to the nonprofit staffers,” said Melissa Diers, executive director of the community foundation. “It’s the culmination of a lot of work and a lot of fun for everyone involved in the Big Give.
“It also provides one more opportunity for reflection on the collective effort it takes to make the Fremont area the vibrant and strong community it is,” Diers said. “We pulled together during the March flood event and then gave together during the 2019 Fremont Area Big Give. Ours is an outstanding community.”
The slogan for this year’s Fremont Area Big Give, an area-wide promotion for local nonprofits, was “we pulled together, now let’s give together.”
As in past years, the 2019 Big Give provided an opportunity for nonprofits in the area to showcase their work.
Nonprofits throughout the community had events to raise awareness of their work and to invite residents to come celebrate the day with them.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools had an all-school rosary, which was opened to the public, the Tribune reported.
The Fremont Area Alzheimer’s Collaboration hosted an educational event throughout the day to help those providing care-giving services to individuals with Alzheimer’s — both for professionals and for families.
Inclement weather forced the organization’s “Grillin’ and Chillin’” event, which featured hot dogs and other food, indoors, but that didn’t stop donations from going to the organization.
Recently, as checks have been delivered, representatives from the nonprofits snap a photo with individuals from the FACF.
The photos are being posted on social media along with one more “Thank You!” to those who supported them on May 7.