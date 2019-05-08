It’ll be about at least another week before the Fremont Area Community Foundation has a complete tally of all the donations that were given over the course of 24-hours on Tuesday, said Foundation Executive Director Melissa Diers.
Those 24 hours comprised the Fremont Area Big Give, an annual fundraising drive that aims to spotlight and help raise money for area nonprofits.
According to the number on the Fremont Area Big Give website, Fremont area residents came together to give a total of 1,821 donations — amounting to a total of $298,450.
But that number is still expected to go up, Diers said.
That’s because, while the Big Give is no longer taking donations, many transactions are still being processed. That includes, for instance, employers who were matching employee gifts during the Big Give.
“They had to wait for us to generate the report and then let them know what they owe,” Diers said. “We still expect some dollars to roll in.”
All told, Diers said she expects that the total donation number will cross the $300,000 threshold.
“Once again, it’s just so impressive the way everybody in the greater Fremont area stepped up to give together on Tuesday, especially in light of the fact that we’re all still in the throes of recovering from this historic flood event,” Diers said.
The number is less than the total number donated last year — $355,022. But that’s in large part because last year’s Big Give featured a single $75,000 gift that went to the Scribner Area Community Foundation to help the Scribner community build its new fire department. There was no huge donation of that amount.
“If you were to add that gift this year, we would have surpassed what we made last year,” Diers said.
This year did set one new record, however — the 1,821 individual donations was the most that has ever been received in the event’s three years of existence.
Lutheran Family Services finished the day with the most money raised at $42,266. The Fremont Area United Way finished second with $26,617. And LifeHouse rounded out the top three with $19,212.
The Fremont Public School Foundation finished the day with the most unique donations at 208. Archbishop Bergan Catholic School had the second most with 120. And LifeHouse had the third most with 83.