Big Give workshop can help nonprofits

Area nonprofits can learn their fundraising skills during a workshop planned next week.
Area nonprofits participating in this year’s Fremont Area Big Give will be able to attend a workshop presented by Travis Centers, senior manager of Capacity Building for Network for Good.
Centers is presenting “Go Big During the Big Give” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 19 in the First State Bank Education Center.
During the workshop, attendees will learn the nine “must-do” activities for any nonprofit leaders who want to enable their board, staff and supporters to help them achieve their Big Give fundraising goals.
According to Centers, nonprofit staffers will leave the presentation with the tools and training to:
- Leverage board members and donors to secure a matching gift;
- Transform board, staff and supporters into (volunteer) fundraisers;
- Execute on a multichannel Big Give communication plan.
Last year, area nonprofits taking part in the annual Fremont Area Give Big received approximately 25-30% of their gifts from new donors.
“We reached individuals who were not aware of our services prior to the Big Give,” said one respondent from a post-event nonprofit survey conducted last year by the Fremont Area Community Foundation, host of the annual fundraising event.
Helping nonprofits reach new audiences with their mission and outreach is one of the overall goals of the event.
“It’s all about helping area nonprofits enhance their capacity and impact,” said Melissa Diers, executive director of the Fremont Area Community Foundation. “So that they can fulfill their mission effectively and enhance quality of life for everyone living in the Fremont area.”
To sign up or learn more about “Go Big During the Big Give,” please contact the Fremont Area Community Foundation at (402) 721-4252 or info@facfoundation.org.
The Fremont Area Big Give is a one-day online fundraising event organized by FACF.
This year it will take place from midnight to midnight on May 5.
The goal of the event is to raise support for nonprofits serving Fremont and the Greater Dodge County area.
“It is a community-wide event to showcase the area’s spirit of giving, raise awareness about local nonprofits, and celebrate the collective work it takes to make the Fremont area great,” Diers said.
Founded in 1980 with a single estate gift, the foundation works to connect donors, nonprofits and community leaders with the needs of the community.
During the life of the foundation thus far, more than $31 million has been distributed throughout Fremont and the greater Dodge County area in the form of scholarships and grants in five areas of interest including: arts and culture, civic improvement, education, health and recreation, and social services.
The foundation currently administers almost $28 million in community assets.
For more information about the Fremont Area Community Foundation, call 402-721-4252 or visit www.facfoundation.org.