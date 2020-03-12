Big Give workshop can help nonprofits

Helping nonprofits reach new audiences with their mission and outreach is one of the overall goals of the event.

“It’s all about helping area nonprofits enhance their capacity and impact,” said Melissa Diers, executive director of the Fremont Area Community Foundation. “So that they can fulfill their mission effectively and enhance quality of life for everyone living in the Fremont area.”

To sign up or learn more about “Go Big During the Big Give,” please contact the Fremont Area Community Foundation at (402) 721-4252 or info@facfoundation.org.

The Fremont Area Big Give is a one-day online fundraising event organized by FACF.

This year it will take place from midnight to midnight on May 5.

The goal of the event is to raise support for nonprofits serving Fremont and the Greater Dodge County area.

“It is a community-wide event to showcase the area’s spirit of giving, raise awareness about local nonprofits, and celebrate the collective work it takes to make the Fremont area great,” Diers said.

Founded in 1980 with a single estate gift, the foundation works to connect donors, nonprofits and community leaders with the needs of the community.