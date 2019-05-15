Three of the biggest names in Husker athletics will be making a stop in Fremont on May 30 as part of an effort by the Nebraska Athletic Department to visit areas of the state affected by flooding in March.
Football coach Scott Frost, basketball coach Fred Hoiberg and athletic director Bill Moos will headline the tour being called Big Red Blitz which includes stops in Fremont, Norfolk and at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum near Ashland.
“In Nebraska, our greatest resource is our people,” Moos said in a statement. “That has never been more evident than citizens and communities coming together with great resilience after the devastating March floods. We hope our Nebraska coaches and staff heading out to parts of the state that were affected will help play a small part in the continued healing and recovery.”
The tour stops in Fremont and Norfolk are free to attend, but event-goers interested in meeting their favorite Husker coaches will need to make a stop into their local First National Bank branches on Thursday, May 16 to reserve their spot in the crowd.
In Fremont, ticket distribution for the May 30 event will take place on May 16 where members of the Husker Spirit Squad will give out the free tickets at the First National Bank branch at 152 E. Sixth St.
Ticket distribution in Fremont will be held from 3-5 p.m. where tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Individuals will be limited to four tickets per person.
In Norfolk, the ticket distribution will be held at First National Bank at 1500 Market Lane from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on May 16.
Each of the Big Red Blitz stops will be approximately 90 minutes and include a short program. Fans will also have a chance to interact with other coaches and Nebraska staff during the events.