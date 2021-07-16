Big Red Sam to bring piano prowess back to Fremont Opera House

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With such a positive response from the Fremont community during the first show in November 2019, Meyer said both the opera house and Big Red Sam wanted another performance to take place.

“We thought this would be a fun thing for the parking lot, because people can sit wherever they want,” she said. “Generally what happens, he puts himself in the middle, and then people kind of sit wherever they want around him so everybody can sing along and have a good time.”

Although the opera house was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Meyer said it received enough funding to get by from the Fremont Area Community Foundation and Pinnacle Bank.

“Now we’re trying to open up, and the Big Red Sam is our first real big opening to the community,” she said. “And so we’re hoping that they are ready to get out and see some things and have some fun as well.”

With his music ranging from Neil Diamond to the Beach Boys, Big Red Sam will bring another night of fun for the Fremont community, Meyer said.

“We are just excited to have people come back to the opera house, and we want to really remind them too that we don’t just do opera at the opera house,” she said. “We do a variety of things, and this is certainly one of those.”

