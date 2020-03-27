Bike gives veteran new freedom

An adult tricycle has given veteran Steven L. Sowers a newfound sense of freedom.
“It gives me independence to ride around and mobility,” said Sowers, who lives in Fremont.
Sowers is grateful to local agencies and a business that worked together to get him the trike and other items that have helped set him on a path of new hope.
Sowers’ journey began in 2014 after he suffered a stroke that left him unable to drive.
Recently, he went to Uniquely Yours Stability Support seeking rental and utility assistance, clothing and other items, said Robin Ritter, chief executive officer.
Sowers was referred to the Salvation Army to look into help with the rental request.
Uniquely Yours planned to pay for his utility bill as long as he signed up for a budgeting-money management class with UYSS community advocate Gerald Ritter, who handles budgeting, money management and credit repair.
“It was clear that Steven needed to have a working budget that he could easily maintain,” Robin Ritter said. “He completed his first session with Gerald and has signed up for the entire process. Steven shared about his stroke that has made it difficult for him to manage numbers and his memory.”
“(Sowers) said that he was once a mathematician, and now can barely recall his phone number,” Ritter added. “He is a disabled vet who does not drive and it has been difficult for him to get around to appointments and get groceries and other essentials home.”
Ritter contacted community partner, Fremonter Deb Niles of Wishing Wheels, which provides bicycles to people in need throughout the Fremont community.
Because Sowers has issues with his balance and can’t ride a traditional bike, Ritter asked if Wishing Wheels could provide him with a trike with a large basket.
Niles said Wishing Wheels, which has given away almost 600 bikes since 2012, was happy to help.
She contacted Bill Spagnotti of Bad Dog Bikes LLC shop in Fremont, whom she said gave her a good price and Wishing Wheels bought the trike.
UYSS also referred Sowers to the Dodge County Veterans Service office and other agencies.
Sowers received a coat, backpack and other items.
Niles recalls the day Sowers got his trike, which he calls a bike.
“When we saw his face on the bike, it lit the whole room up,” said Niles, adding that the organization is happy to help veterans.
Sowers said he served in the U.S. Navy from 1976-80 and was aboard a ship.
“I was supervisor. I worked on the main deck,” he said.
The stroke later affected Sowers in various ways.
“When I talk, I know what I want to say, but I can’t grab the words,” he said.
It affected his ability to get around, too.
But since getting his bike, Sowers has been able to get items he needs.
“I call my bike my GG,” he said.
GG stands for Grocery Getter.
Sowers can put his groceries in the bike’s basket.
He also likes to ride his bike to the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area and other places, where he finds sticks and downed branches which he carves into walking canes.
After one trip a few weeks ago, however, Sowers found he had three flat tires and thinks he may have ridden over something that was snow-covered.
Niles said Spagnotti outfitted the bike with heavier tires and inner tubes.
“Bad Dog is helping with the maintenance of the bike and Wishing Wheels is paying for the more durable tires,” Niles said.
Niles has seen Sowers out and about on his bike and has spoken to him.
“He was very, very happy when I talked to him,” she said.
Niles is pleased to see Sowers so happy.
“He served his country so we would be free, now we’re giving him a chance to enjoy his freedom to get around,” Niles said.
Throughout the years, Wishing Wheels has provided free bicycles to children and other individuals and has partnerships with several organizations.
In December 2019, the organization donated 46 bikes, helmets and bike locks to the Salvation Army to give them to children for Christmas. During that holiday season, the campaign that Niles and Fremonter Dave Mitchell organized gave away more than 80 bikes.
Wishing Wheels receives donations from various organizations and individuals.
It also partners with UYSS to provide bikes to help people who due to car troubles or financial barriers may lack transportation to employment or other important commitments.
UYSS screens the individuals then contacts Niles.
“This has been a highly successful collaboration with outstanding outcomes,” Ritter said. “We encourage those who get a bike to keep it, even when they may get a car.”
That way, they’ll have a bike to ride to work if their car breaks down.
Ritter said Niles always has gone above and beyond to help.
Niles believes other veterans who can no longer drive could benefit from a bike.
In the meantime, Sowers is looking ahead to more bike rides to different destinations.
“I appreciate all the help everybody’s given me,” Sowers said, adding. “I’m looking forward to going fishing.”
