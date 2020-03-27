Bike gives veteran new freedom

An adult tricycle has given veteran Steven L. Sowers a newfound sense of freedom.

“It gives me independence to ride around and mobility,” said Sowers, who lives in Fremont.

Sowers is grateful to local agencies and a business that worked together to get him the trike and other items that have helped set him on a path of new hope.

Sowers’ journey began in 2014 after he suffered a stroke that left him unable to drive.

Recently, he went to Uniquely Yours Stability Support seeking rental and utility assistance, clothing and other items, said Robin Ritter, chief executive officer.

Sowers was referred to the Salvation Army to look into help with the rental request.

Uniquely Yours planned to pay for his utility bill as long as he signed up for a budgeting-money management class with UYSS community advocate Gerald Ritter, who handles budgeting, money management and credit repair.

“It was clear that Steven needed to have a working budget that he could easily maintain,” Robin Ritter said. “He completed his first session with Gerald and has signed up for the entire process. Steven shared about his stroke that has made it difficult for him to manage numbers and his memory.”