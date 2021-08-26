Blair Public Library hosting traveling exhibit all about money

The Blair Public Library and Technology Center will be hosting a traveling exhibit, Thinking Money for Kids, thanks to a national grant.

The exhibit will open with a kick-off event at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at 2233 Civic Drive in Blair.

The 1,000 square foot exhibit will be on display through Saturday, Sept. 18. This is a multimedia, interactive exhibit using games and activities with a fun storyline to help children understand what money is, its function in society, money choices, and money values such as fairness, responsibility and charitableness.

The grant is sponsored by the ALA (American Library Association) and FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority). This museum-quality exhibit is traveling the country to only 50 libraries in the nation chosen to host the exhibit. Host libraries were selected by a peer-reviewed, competitive application process. The Blair library is the only library chosen in all of Nebraska and western and central Iowa.

