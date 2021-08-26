Blair Public Library hosting traveling exhibit all about money

The Blair Public Library and Technology Center will be hosting a traveling exhibit, Thinking Money for Kids, thanks to a national grant.
The exhibit will open with a kick-off event at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at 2233 Civic Drive in Blair.
The 1,000 square foot exhibit will be on display through Saturday, Sept. 18. This is a multimedia, interactive exhibit using games and activities with a fun storyline to help children understand what money is, its function in society, money choices, and money values such as fairness, responsibility and charitableness.
The grant is sponsored by the ALA (American Library Association) and FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority). This museum-quality exhibit is traveling the country to only 50 libraries in the nation chosen to host the exhibit. Host libraries were selected by a peer-reviewed, competitive application process. The Blair library is the only library chosen in all of Nebraska and western and central Iowa.
“I spent over 20 years in the banking industry, and I continue to see the struggles families experience because of the ease of using an ATM card, the ease of using credit cards and the mindset of trying to keep up with the neighbors,” Margaret Hanson, exhibit coordinator, said in a prepared statement. “Money is such an important topic, and it’s one that we often forget to discuss with our children.”
The library is partnering with the Blair High School FBLA Chapter and Vicki Schrick, business teacher and chapter sponsor, and Caitlyn Haggstrom, chapter president. Members will be helping visitors with various aspects of the exhibit.
Washington County Extension 4-H assistants are also lending their support on opening day with activities for youth such as the “Farm in a Glove” and the “Glitter Bug” experience to help promote healthy eating and healthy cleanliness habits.
Federal Trade Commission handouts will be available in English and Spanish relating to topics such as debt collection, identity theft, types of scams, data breaches and even online dating pitfalls.
During September, the library will be offering additional free programs for all ages and a variety of topics including Medicare Supplement changes, charitable giving, what you need to know when buying your first car, how the better business bureau can help you and story times.
Library staff will be available to help with the exhibit and answer questions. The Creative Commons will also be open for visitors to learn about 3-D printing, laser printing and the Cricut.