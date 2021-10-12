Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church plans annual canned food drive/soup supper

Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church of Fremont will be having its annual canned food drive/soup supper from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Everyone attending can enjoy a free homemade soup supper as the church collects canned goods for the LifeHouse Pantry in Fremont. If you don’t have any canned goods, a freewill offering will be taken to also support LifeHouse. If you have neither canned food items nor cash, the church encourages you to come anyway. Everyone is invited.

The ladies of the congregation will be hosting a quilt/craft/bake sale during the soup supper as well as a quilt raffle.

Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 1693 County Road 17, at the corner of County Road 17 and County Road Q (5 miles west of Platte Valley John Deere on County Road Q or 4 miles north of U.S. Highway 30 on County Road 17).

