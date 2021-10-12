 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church plans annual canned food drive/soup supper

  • Updated
  • 0
FRE Front of Bluffs Trinity Church.jpg

Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church is located northwest of Fremont at the corner of County Roads Q and 17.

 Courtesy photo

Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church of Fremont will be having its annual canned food drive/soup supper from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Everyone attending can enjoy a free homemade soup supper as the church collects canned goods for the LifeHouse Pantry in Fremont. If you don’t have any canned goods, a freewill offering will be taken to also support LifeHouse. If you have neither canned food items nor cash, the church encourages you to come anyway. Everyone is invited.

The ladies of the congregation will be hosting a quilt/craft/bake sale during the soup supper as well as a quilt raffle.

Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 1693 County Road 17, at the corner of County Road 17 and County Road Q (5 miles west of Platte Valley John Deere on County Road Q or 4 miles north of U.S. Highway 30 on County Road 17).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Breast cancer survivor shares story

Breast cancer survivor shares story

Editor’s note: In honor of October being National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The Fremont Tribune is publishing a series, “Think Pink” that…

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki blasts Texas order blocking vaccine mandates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News