The Dodge County Board of Supervisors heard a progress update on its $11 million project with Motorola Solutions to revamp the county’s emergency radio system during its meeting on Wednesday.
Officials have described the $11 million project as one of the county’s largest ever financial endeavors, but also as a public safety necessity brought on by a declining quality in radio service for the Dodge County Sheriff’s office.
The project will also put Dodge County on the same radio system as Douglas County and the city of Fremont, which law enforcement officials have said will help improve communication between different agencies.
On Wednesday, Rey Freeman of Rey Freeman Communications Consulting (RFCC) provided the board with a progress update on several facets of the project including land acquisition and development of four radio tower sites throughout the county.
Freeman reported that purchase agreements for the four radio tower sites near Dodge, Hooper, North Bend and Uehling have been signed by involved landowners and final site locations approved by Motorola Engineering staff.
Zoning and Usage applications for all four sites were also presented at the Dodge County Zoning meeting on May 21 and were recommended for approval.
The four radio tower sites purchased by the county include a parcel sold by Vernon and Becky Vodvarka located near Dodge (the North half of the Northwest quarter of Section 21, in Township 20, Range five). The second, sold by the Shirley VonSeggren Trust, will be located near Uehling (the western half of the southwest corner in Section 12, Township 20, Range 7). The third, sold by Kurt and Melissa Dunker, is near North Bend (Section 16, Township 18, Range 6). The fourth, sold by Chad Rebbe and Cara Rebbe, Brian and Stephanie Busse, Eric and Stephanie Taylor, will be located near Hooper.
Each parcel of land was purchased by the county for $20,000.
“Now that we have things finalized, we are in the process of working with Motorola to finalize the drawings for each site and from there they can get started on their environmental review,” Freeman said.
Freeman added that the goal is to begin construction on the four radio towers in coming months.
“The goal is to get foundations in the ground and steel stacked before it gets below freezing this fall,” he said.
Also at the meeting on Wednesday, the county board approved several flood-related items.
The board approved three interlocal agreements for the cost sharing of the Flood Disaster of 2019 between the county and Webster, Union and Everett townships.
The board also authorized the recently formed Joint Water Management Advisory Board (JWMA) to file a public assistance application with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. They also authorized the JWMA Board to file an application for Water Sustainability Funding with the Nebraska Natural Resources Commission and a Notice of Intent for Hazard Mitigation Grant funding with the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.
“This will open the door, to what we hope, is a large grant to fund a comprehensive study on the river corridor and the drainage that flows into it,” Dodge County Board Chairman Bob Missel said.
The board also approved a lease of the county’s warehouse property at 935 Schneider St., to the Fremont Area United Way to store a variety of items that have been donated in flood relief efforts.
Under the yearlong lease agreement the United Way will use the facility for storage and distribution of those donated items. The organization will pay no rent, but will pay utilities at the location.
“We have refrigerators, stoves, carpet and mattresses that are just waiting for a confirmation of the spot,” Fremont Area United Way Executive Director Shawn Shanahan said. “So, thank you so much for considering and being a great partner and helping us figure out where we can store these big items so that we can help all of Dodge County recover from the flood.”