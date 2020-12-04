Board of Health says Fremont has responded well to mask mandate, votes to continue with health directive

Seitz, who is preparing to start a two-day work period at the hospital, said Methodist Fremont Health is staying busy with the amount of COVID-19 patients needing care.

“We still are dealing with all those same things we talked about at the meeting last week,” he said. “We are worried there will be a surge due to the holidays coming up in the next three to four weeks.”

Last week, Seitz told the board he had lost “innumerable” patients due to COVID-19.

“It seems like every week I’m signing a death certificate or two that’s directly related to COVID-19,” he said during the Nov. 27 meeting.

As of yesterday, Elliott said only five calls to police were made regarding issues with individuals following the newly enacted mask mandate.

None of those five calls resulted in any arrests or citations.

“I can tell you that the people that are opposed to this are more likely to make a stand as opposed to people that are in favor of it who may have just forgot their mask, but presently we’re getting by,” Elliott said.