Board of Health says Fremont has responded well to mask mandate, votes to continue with health directive

The Fremont Board of Health will not recommend an ordinance mandating mask usage to City Council, choosing to instead vote in favor of continuing the city’s health directive mandating mask usage.
The four-member board, made up of Mayor Scott Getzschman, City Councilmember Susan Jacobus, Dr. Richard Seitz of Methodist Fremont Health and Chief of Police Jeff Elliott, voted 3-1 in favor of continuing the directive during its Friday meeting.
Elliott was the only member of the board who voted in opposition of continuing the directive.
The mandate, which will run through Jan. 31, will require mask usage for individuals 5 years or older while indoors in buildings open to the general public.
The directive will be enforceable under the city’s municipal code. Failing to comply with the directive would be classified as a misdemeanor offense, which could result in a fine of up to $1,000 or up to three months in prison.
Seitz said he has heard both positive and negative reactions from the community following the implementation of the health directive last Saturday.
However, he said the directive has led to Fremonters wearing masks consistently while in public.
“I’m pretty isolated here in my office and the in the hospital, but I do see or hear people talking about the increased or improved wearing of masks, so it seems to be effective in just a short time,” Seitz said.
Seitz, who is preparing to start a two-day work period at the hospital, said Methodist Fremont Health is staying busy with the amount of COVID-19 patients needing care.
“We still are dealing with all those same things we talked about at the meeting last week,” he said. “We are worried there will be a surge due to the holidays coming up in the next three to four weeks.”
Last week, Seitz told the board he had lost “innumerable” patients due to COVID-19.
“It seems like every week I’m signing a death certificate or two that’s directly related to COVID-19,” he said during the Nov. 27 meeting.
As of yesterday, Elliott said only five calls to police were made regarding issues with individuals following the newly enacted mask mandate.
None of those five calls resulted in any arrests or citations.
“I can tell you that the people that are opposed to this are more likely to make a stand as opposed to people that are in favor of it who may have just forgot their mask, but presently we’re getting by,” Elliott said.
Jacobus said she would be hesitant to move forward with any motions to relax the current directive, other than potentially considering an ordinance to lessen the potential penalty for non-compliance.
She said the county is currently experiencing a downward trend in regard to positive COVID-19 cases, but that could quickly change following a potential holiday surge from Thanksgiving.
While the pushback from citizens and businesses alike is there, Jacobus said implementing a health directive requiring mask usage was the right step for the city.
“It isn’t 100%, but this is better than where we were, which was quite lax,” she said. “So, I think what we did was a positive step in the right direction.”
Getzschman noted a meeting between community partners, including local schools, health departments and organizations, that took place last Monday.
During that meeting, he said the response to the mask mandate was a positive step for the city.
“They felt the directive that was put into place was effective,” Getzschman said. “They really weren’t excited, at this time anyway, of going further with a mandate.”
