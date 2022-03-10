Board of Supervisors proclaims "Week of the Young Child" in April, reimbursements from townships.

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday confirmed receiving a $6 million reimbursement from Elkhorn Township.

In the aftermath of the devastating flood of 2019, Dodge County entered into an interlocal agreement with multiple townships to provide them with funds for repairs from damage and other maintenance-related issues.

The plan was that once federal or state emergency agencies reimbursed the townships, the county would be reimbursed as well.

An additional $3,766,000 from Elkhorn Township was also added on from Tuesday, bringing in a total of more than $9.5 million dollars being reimbursed back to Dodge County.

“This is wonderful,” said Bob Missel, board chairman. “We can finally start paying back those notes.”

Missel mentioned how long the process took for federal money to make its way back to townships, and subsequently, the county.

“When we entered into those agreements with the banks, the research showed that it would be a couple years before we see anything from FEMA. That was March of 2019 and this is March of 2022. That was unfortunate but it is great to see those dollars,” he said.

Wednesday’s meeting marked the first meeting in which County Attorney Paul Vaughn’s replacement, Sara Sopinski, held the role.

Vaughan served as county attorney in Dodge County from 2001 to 2011. Vaughan officially retired as Dodge County Attorney on March 4.

“Thank you all so much. It’s great to be here and I’m ready to start doing good things here,” Sopinski said.

The board also acknowledged the promotions of Deputy Bruce Mastin, Deputy Brie Frank and Deputy Christian Frerichs to the rank of sergeants.

In other business, the board proclaimed a week in April for the support of childcare.

The Fremont Family Coalition and the Early Childhood Work Group met with the county board and proclaimed the week of April 2-8 to be the “Week of the Young Child” in support of childhood educators.

“We were contacted about a month ago and I thought this was a great idea,” said Pat Tawney, board member.

The Week of the Young Child is intended to recognize the quality of early childhood education, regardless where that may be, and to bring light to the minimal pay they receive.

It also urges board members and public leaders to support efforts that increase children and families’ access to high-quality early childhood education.

The board voted unanimously for the proclamation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0