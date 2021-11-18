Board of Supervisors Receives New Audit Organization

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved a correspondence between Erickson & Brooks CPA and Dodge County during a Wednesday meeting.

Dodge County and Bland & Associates came to a mutual agreement to terminate their contract, which was set to run for another three years.

To handle auditing services for the county, the board turned to Erikson & Brooks to possibly take over from June 2021 to June 2023.

“They are a local company and they do a good job,” Bob Bendig, board member said.

“It’s one of those cases where you don’t appreciate someone until they are gone,” said Bob Missel, chairman. “I think Bland entered into this agreement with a different understanding of how our type of government works.”

The price for Bland & Associates was also a factor in the switch with Missel stating that their fee would have increased by “close to $50,000” during the course of their contract’s duration.

The board also approved the updated Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District (NENEDD) guidelines between the organization and Dodge County.

Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan reviewed the agreement and mentioned to the board its purpose.

“The state is continuing to impose these requirements on anything we get from them, including any kinds of money,” Vaughan said. “Community block grants have certain conditions. It’s basically meeting the fair employment requirements as a county. These things we were already doing, but now NENEDD wants us to include it.’

The board also passed a motion to move funds from the Inheritance Tax Fund to the Flood Control Fund. The amount in question totals $54,000.

In other business, the board referred a request to Emergency Manager Thomas Smith from the Nebraska Highwater Sign Initiative. NHSI sent an email to Zoning Administrator Jean Andrews concerning putting up flooding or high water signs around problematic areas.

These signs would be to inform not only the population about these areas during times of natural disaster, but anyone passing by or in the county that is not from the area.

The board also approved the renewal of Dodge County’s membership to the National Association of Counties with a payment of $734 for dues.

“I think it’s not only important to have the state representation, but also the national representation,” Missel said. “I believe that it’s another set of eyes looking out for the benefit of counties.”

