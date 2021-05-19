Board recommends England-Biggs become new library director

England-Biggs informed library board members of the multiple number of meetings along with workshops and other events she’s been attending.

They include a meeting with the Tetrad Property Group, the Owner’s Rep, to discuss a revised timeline based on an April 12 discussion with city officials. The city hired the Owner’s Rep, someone educated to handle construction projects from start to finish.

“At this time, we have pushed back expectations to an April 2022 groundbreaking so that the fundraising arm can catch up with the planning. We have pushed pause on the design process for the same reason,” England-Biggs said, adding that plans are to restart that process in late fall.

In other business, England-Biggs said the search to hire a library aide has been slow going.

“Every department in the city that’s looking for part-time help is having the same problem,” she said.

Committee member Linda McClain suggested that board members let college students, coming home for the summer, know about the opening.

McClain said the job offers great opportunities for a would-be aide to interact with patrons and work with the computer system.