Board recommends England-Biggs become new library director

Laura England-Biggs expressed her appreciation after the Keene Memorial Library advisory board unanimously voted to recommend that she become the new library director.
The board voted at its Monday night meeting.
Their recommendation will go to Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg, who will take it to the city council for confirmation of his library director appointment on May 25.
“Well earned. Well deserved,” Tom Adamson, board president said of England-Biggs after the board’s vote.
England-Biggs voiced heartfelt gratitude.
“I want to say ‘thank you’ for your confidence and I appreciate it very much,” she said.
England-Biggs has worked at the library for more than 15 years.
In her report to the board, England-Biggs talked about the library expansion.
A $9.4 million expansion project is planned for the library.
Upcoming fundraising efforts will involve the Summer Reading Program and Corporate Reading Challenge, which start June 1.
“We are asking over 100 local businesses to sponsor our readers. They can choose to donate a dollar for every minute that people read or they can cap their donation at a certain dollar amount,” England-Biggs said. “We are hoping to have people read 150,000 minutes in June and raise at least $150,000 that will all go toward the expansion project.”
England-Biggs told the committee she’d just received a pledge for $1,000 toward the corporate reading challenge.
“I think that’s awesome,” she said.
The Summer Reading Program extends from June 1-July 31. The Corporate Reading Challenge takes place solely in June.
Readers can register for an account at keene.beanstack.org and log the number of minutes they read each day.
England-Biggs encourages people to sign up for the Summer Reading Program and Corporate Reading Challenge via Beanstack, which will record their minutes for both.
The expansion committee consists of library committee member Linda McClain, community member Barbara Christensen, and Denise Kay, president of the Friends of Keene Memorial Library. The Friends group is raising funds for the library expansion.
Speaking on behalf of Kay for the Friends’ report, England-Biggs expressed thanks to those who donated via the 2021 Fremont Area Big Give.
The Big Give website indicates that $26,849 was raised from 62 unique donations.
“Our goal was $2,500 so they blew it out of the water,” England-Biggs said at the meeting. “It was an incredible response.”
The Friends group is planning a free event called, Lemonade on the Lawn, from 2-3 p.m. July 10. The event, open to the public, will take place on the library’s south lawn. Magician Jeff Quinn will perform.
A Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Coffee for the Friends group is set from 9-10 a.m. July 20. England-Biggs said it’s an opportunity for chamber members to see what’s taking place at the library.
Another Pop-Up Book Nook is set for Aug. 20-22 in the library’s east building.
The last book nook raised more than $1,000.
England-Biggs said the group also will host “Desserts in the Stacks,” a membership drive event from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 12. Participants can eat dessert in the library and have a chance to visit with friends and see what’s taking place at the library.
The library at 1030 N. Broad St., will be remodeled and new library areas will be designed to flow into the older building.
Plans are to have meeting rooms equipped with technology and separate adult, teen and kid areas, space for entertainment and educational events.
Other plans include updating existing elevators, shelving, counters, computers, entryways, workspaces, bathrooms and infrastructure to make the building easily accessible and to add more than 20 parking spaces outdoors.
In May 2018, Fremont voters approved issuing bonds of $2 million for the project, which will be funded mostly through private donations and grants.
England-Biggs informed library board members of the multiple number of meetings along with workshops and other events she’s been attending.
They include a meeting with the Tetrad Property Group, the Owner’s Rep, to discuss a revised timeline based on an April 12 discussion with city officials. The city hired the Owner’s Rep, someone educated to handle construction projects from start to finish.
“At this time, we have pushed back expectations to an April 2022 groundbreaking so that the fundraising arm can catch up with the planning. We have pushed pause on the design process for the same reason,” England-Biggs said, adding that plans are to restart that process in late fall.
In other business, England-Biggs said the search to hire a library aide has been slow going.
“Every department in the city that’s looking for part-time help is having the same problem,” she said.
Committee member Linda McClain suggested that board members let college students, coming home for the summer, know about the opening.
McClain said the job offers great opportunities for a would-be aide to interact with patrons and work with the computer system.
England-Biggs said fewer than 10 people have applied in the last four months. An individual scheduled to start Monday ended up declining the offer. The other individuals have not been a good fit for the position or haven’t returned phone calls.
The next library board meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. June 21. Meetings have been taking place in the city council chambers at 400 E. Military Ave., in Fremont. As of Monday’s meeting, it had not been determined when the board might resume meeting in the library.