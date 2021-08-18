Board talks about library expansion, internet, events

More than half of the funds needed to remodel and expand Keene Memorial Library have been raised or pledged and fundraisers continue to seek community support.
Members of the library advisory board learned about fundraising efforts for the $9.4 million project when they met Monday night.
Laura England-Biggs, library director, said $5.08 million has either been pledged or already donated. That figure is up from just a couple months ago when the total was $3.6 million.
England-Biggs also said applications have been or will be submitted for $3.6 million in other grants. She said plans are to apply for another grant for $750,000, but applications won’t be accepted until Jan. 15, 2022.
Library board member Linda McClain stressed the need for donations from the community and the significant role they play in attracting grant dollars.
“Right now, our biggest priority is – anybody who would like to make a gift of any kind of significance, this would be the time to do it, because these foundations we’re applying to, they are very interested in the community support we have received,” McClain said. “Every grant, every gift, every commitment makes a difference.”
England-Biggs said she met with Fremont Assistant City Administrator Shane Wimer and Recreation Superintendent Nate Schwanke to discuss where the library will be moved during the construction process.
The tentative date of the temporary relocation is set for summer.
“We will be in the city auditorium at the end of June 2022,” England-Biggs said. “They have been very gracious to work with us on not booking any future events. We have to work around what they already had booked.”
Keene Library Board President Tom Adamson asked about the estimated amount of time the library would be in the auditorium.
England-Biggs said the estimated construction timeline is anywhere from 14 to 18 months.
In other business, the board voted unanimously to recommend that the Fremont City Council award the library internet service 36-month contract to American Broadband in Blair.
American Broadband, which is the library’s current provider, was the lowest of three bidders. The bid is $100 a month for the library circuit and it will donate the public circuit.
“It’s fast and it’s good,” England-Biggs said of the service. “This (bid) features a 50 percent discount from our current internet rate.”
Great Plains Communications of Blair submitted a proposal of $379.92 a month.
The proposal from Cox Business was for $339.98.
Adamson asked why American Broadband’s bid was so much lower than the others.
“Quite honestly, they’re very aggressive and they want to keep our business. At this time I have no qualms about their service. It’s been serving us well for several years, I think since 2012. They provided that bandwidth upgrade at no cost in 2018, which they certainly could have asked for more money and they did not.”
England-Biggs said the current contract with American Broadband is $200 a month and confirmed that the company cut its bill in half.
McClain gave kudos to England-Biggs, who noticed that the contract was expiring.
“By noting that and going out for bids, we did potentially save $1,200 in these costs because they did want to retain our business,” McClain said. “That was a good catch, timing wise, so we were able to go out for competitive bids.”
England-Biggs said the library will use an American Rescue Plan Act grant for about $7,600 for a year’s service and purchase of 15 new Verizon Orbic Speed hotspot devices, bringing the library’s total to 30.
These devices are intended for people who need extra digital support for education or work. Borrowers need to be 19 or older and can check out a hotspot to have internet at home. There is a three-week checkout period.
England-Biggs said Justine Ridder has been hired as the new Librarian 1 youth services librarian. Ridder, who starts Aug. 30, has five years of experience as a youth services librarian and assistant director.
The library advisory board welcomed Becky Pence as a new member. Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg appointed Pence to the board during the July 27 city council meeting.
“I’m really excited to be part of the board,” Pence said. “I worked for Big Red in Fremont for 20 years. I’ve also worked with nonprofits, helping establish, and so I’m really looking forward to this expansion and where I can help.”
Board member Amanda Moenning said she believes Pence will be a great addition to the board.
England-Biggs said the library hosted Lemonade on the Lawn on July 10. The event was rained out, but 29 hardy souls attended and saw Jeff Quinn, the magician, perform.
She said 143 people attended the library’s “Big Trucks in the Parking Lot” event on July 12. The event provided an opportunity for parents to bring their children to see vehicles including a dump truck, police cruiser and firetruck.
A Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Coffee took place in July at the library and about 40 people attended.
England-Biggs said the library is planning to restart in-person programming, which includes: Storytime on Sept. 10; Prime Time Family Reading Time on Mondays, starting Sept. 13; Ready for Kindergarten Storytime, Sept. 14.
During her report, Friends of Keene Memorial Library President Denise Kay said the group had a Pop-Up Book Nook last weekend that was well attended.
Another book nook sale is being planned in November.
“Next March, we are still hoping to have the big annual book sale at Christensen Field,” Kay said. “That will be a big one, because we do have a lot of books. We have three storage units, right now, that I can say are for sure full.”
The Friends group also is planning its Dessert in the Stacks event. The event is set from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 12 at the library. Attendees can learn about the expansion project, hear a live performance by Midland University and have a dessert. Those who join the Friends group for $10 will have their name put in a drawing for a free Kindle.
The library board meets at 6:30 p.m., the third Monday at the library. Meetings are open to the public.