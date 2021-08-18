Board talks about library expansion, internet, events

“Quite honestly, they’re very aggressive and they want to keep our business. At this time I have no qualms about their service. It’s been serving us well for several years, I think since 2012. They provided that bandwidth upgrade at no cost in 2018, which they certainly could have asked for more money and they did not.”

England-Biggs said the current contract with American Broadband is $200 a month and confirmed that the company cut its bill in half.

McClain gave kudos to England-Biggs, who noticed that the contract was expiring.

“By noting that and going out for bids, we did potentially save $1,200 in these costs because they did want to retain our business,” McClain said. “That was a good catch, timing wise, so we were able to go out for competitive bids.”

England-Biggs said the library will use an American Rescue Plan Act grant for about $7,600 for a year’s service and purchase of 15 new Verizon Orbic Speed hotspot devices, bringing the library’s total to 30.

These devices are intended for people who need extra digital support for education or work. Borrowers need to be 19 or older and can check out a hotspot to have internet at home. There is a three-week checkout period.