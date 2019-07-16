Several items related to flood relief funding and cost-sharing will be on the Dodge County Board of Supervisors agenda during its meeting on Wednesday.
The board will consider sending a letter of financial support for funding a local match of $33,333 for the development of the Dodge County Area Community Flood Mitigation and Resiliency Plan being brought forth by the Joint Water Management Agency Board (JWMA).
The letter of financial support will be sent to the Nebraska Natural Resources Commission as part of the JWMA’s application for grant funding from the Water Sustainability Fund.
The plan’s goal is to holistically evaluate flood risks, identify mitigation actions to reduce impacts of flooding on public and private infrastructure and to provide solutions, according to information in a draft of the financial support letter.
The Joint Water Management Board was created in the wake of flooding throughout the county in March, and includes 12 area local entities including the City of Fremont, Dodge County, Village of Inglewood, City of North Bend, Lower Platte North Natural Resource District, Cotterell Diking and Drainage District, Ames Diking and Drainage District, North Bend Diking and Drainage District, Elkhorn Township, Platte Township, Sanitary and Improvement District No. 3 near Lake Venture and Sanitary and Improvement District No. 5 near Timberwood.
The Dodge County Board will also consider an interlocal agreement with Logan Township for cost-sharing of the expenses related to the Flood Disaster of 2019.
Other items on the county board’s agenda include:
- Consideration of the request of Greater Fremont Development Council (GFDC) for support in the 2019-2020 fiscal year of $25,000
- Receipt of Resolution of Everett Township requesting preliminary levy allocation for 2019-2020 Budget Year
- Receipt of correspondence from Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality (NDEQ) regarding the issuance of Construction & Operating Permit for Stately Poultry LLC – Case Camenzind
- Receipt of correspondence from Nebraska Secretary of State with copy of Certificate of Dissolution or Revocation for the Dodge County Leasing Corporation
- Receipt and possible action on any 2019 valuation protests
- Receipt and possible action on any Destroyed Real Property (425 Forms)
The Dodge County Board of Supervisors full agenda can be found online at https://dodgecounty.nebraska.gov/agendas. The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. on the Third Flood of the Dodge County Courthouse.