Boat show set from March 6-8

Folks who love being on the water won’t want to miss the boat — especially if it’s part of a show in Fremont.
The public is invited to the Victory Marine Annual Open House Boat Show.
Christensen Field will be decked out for the nautical event. Hours are: noon until 9 p.m. March 6; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 7 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 8.
Admission and parking is free and attendees can see a variety of boats.
“We’ll have over 50 boats on display. It’s a nice show,” said T.J. Marsh, sales manager.
The watercrafts include pontoons, runabouts, Lund aluminum fish boats, Nautique, Supra and Moomba wakeboard and wakesurf boats.
Prices range from a $9,000 fish boat to a $130,000 wakesurf boat.
The Fremont show has more boats than those in Omaha and Lincoln combined, Marsh said.
Typically, five dealers each bring about five or six boats to those shows.
“So we’re going to have, by far, the biggest assortment,” Marsh said of the local event.
Marsh estimates that approximately 3,000 people come through the weekend show, which has taken place for more than 15 years. People from several states attend.
A conservation officer from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will be on hand to distribute 2020 brochures with any rule changes and updates.
You have free articles remaining.
On The Water, a dock company in Fremont, will be at the show. The company custom builds floating docks.
The show offers other opportunities.
Hungry guests can dive into some food from local eating establishments.
On Friday, The Rude Shrimp Co., of Waterloo will sell some of its seafood fare at the event from 3-7 p.m.
Baby Huey’s BBQ in Fremont will sell food from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Marsh noted that this boat show is the last one in the area for the year.
“If you’re contemplating a new boat, a new dock, a new boat lift, this would be your last chance to visit with people at a show with everything in one room,” Marsh said, adding, “We’ll have factory reps on hand to answer any of the in-depth questions.”
Families are invited and Marsh noted something else.
“Even if you’re not in the market for a new boat, it does give you an opportunity to spend some time looking at the newest features,” he said. “Some of the boats are pretty incredible on what they do – the technology involved in them would blow you away. Some of them look like a Tesla on the inside with all the electronics and touch screens.”
Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce members also are invited to participate in Networking @ the Boat Show from 3-5 p.m. March 6.
“This is something new we’re doing this year,” said Tara Lea, the chamber’s executive director. “We’ve had a chamber coffee in the past to kick off the boat show weekend. So this year, we want to try something different.”
The chamber event offers a time for people to network, see the boats and have fun.
“It’s bringing folks together to kick off the event and share a little information about their business as well,” Lea said. “We encourage all of our chamber members to come out and support the event.”