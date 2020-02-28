Boat show set from March 6-8

A conservation officer from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will be on hand to distribute 2020 brochures with any rule changes and updates.

On The Water, a dock company in Fremont, will be at the show. The company custom builds floating docks.

The show offers other opportunities.

Hungry guests can dive into some food from local eating establishments.

On Friday, The Rude Shrimp Co., of Waterloo will sell some of its seafood fare at the event from 3-7 p.m.

Baby Huey’s BBQ in Fremont will sell food from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Marsh noted that this boat show is the last one in the area for the year.

“If you’re contemplating a new boat, a new dock, a new boat lift, this would be your last chance to visit with people at a show with everything in one room,” Marsh said, adding, “We’ll have factory reps on hand to answer any of the in-depth questions.”

Families are invited and Marsh noted something else.