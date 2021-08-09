Bocce Ball fall season planned

There will be bocce ball in the fall.
That’s the plan of the Peace Lutheran Church Benevolent Bocce Ball League.
An organizational meeting starts at 6 p.m. Aug. 10 at the church, at 2102 N. County Road 26. The church is about a mile east of Walmart off of U.S. Highway 30. The public is invited to participate.
League play starts at 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at the church.
Organized by the late Rod Welander in 2015, the league is designed to promote fellowship and help participants raise funds for local charities.
During the spring season, event participants raised $1,092 — pushing the league to a total of $9,600 in funds raised since its inception.
“We will have donated more than $10,000 to charitable organizations after the fall season,” said Mike Aerni, league administrator.
Aerni said 18 teams played during the spring season. The hope is to have 16 to 18 teams play in the fall.
The games, which last an hour, are played on consecutive Tuesday nights at the church. The games will be played for seven weeks, with six weeks of competition and a league tournament the seventh week. The top three teams in the tournament each will be able to choose a charitable organization in Fremont to receive league-generated funds.
The cost to play is $30 per team for a season and $1 a week per player. Teams can consist of two to eight people, and players can range in age from 10 and older.
Charities that received funds during the spring season were: Friends of the Fremont Area Parks, $546; Katie the Comfort Dog, $327.60; and Royal Family Kids Camp, $218.40.
“It’s such an enjoyable time,” Aerni said. “It’s not real competitive and the fellowship is outstanding.”
Aerni said between team members and substitutes, the league had 130 or more people participate in the spring session. About 110 or more would play on an average night.
“We’ve had so many new teams and new players over the past two years,” Aerni said. “It’s a wonderful feeling to have those folks come out and have fun and to know that they’re going to be able to have a chance to give to charity.”
Bocce, often referred to as lawn bowling or Italian bowling, can be traced to ancient Rome.
The object of the game is to have one or more of a team’s balls closer than any of an opponent’s balls to the pallino/pallina (a smaller ball, usually white) at the end of the set. The game is known for being easy to learn to play.
Anyone interested in participating may call Aerni at 402-720-8863.