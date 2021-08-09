Bocce Ball fall season planned

The cost to play is $30 per team for a season and $1 a week per player. Teams can consist of two to eight people, and players can range in age from 10 and older.

Charities that received funds during the spring season were: Friends of the Fremont Area Parks, $546; Katie the Comfort Dog, $327.60; and Royal Family Kids Camp, $218.40.

“It’s such an enjoyable time,” Aerni said. “It’s not real competitive and the fellowship is outstanding.”

Aerni said between team members and substitutes, the league had 130 or more people participate in the spring session. About 110 or more would play on an average night.

“We’ve had so many new teams and new players over the past two years,” Aerni said. “It’s a wonderful feeling to have those folks come out and have fun and to know that they’re going to be able to have a chance to give to charity.”

Bocce, often referred to as lawn bowling or Italian bowling, can be traced to ancient Rome.

The object of the game is to have one or more of a team’s balls closer than any of an opponent’s balls to the pallino/pallina (a smaller ball, usually white) at the end of the set. The game is known for being easy to learn to play.