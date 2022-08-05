Bocce Ball launches fall league

The fundraising Peace Lutheran Benevolent Bocce Ball is launching its fall season.

In the past seven years, the event has raised more than $11,500 for a host of local charities.

The league’s games, which last an hour, start at 6 p.m. on consecutive Tuesday evenings, beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16.

An organizational meeting will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Peace Lutheran Church, 2102 N. County Road 26. The church is about a mile east of Walmart off U. S. Highway 30.

League games are played for seven weeks, which includes six weeks of competition.

A league tournament and potluck meal takes place the seventh week. Tournament standings will be determined at that time and the top three teams will be able to choose a charitable organization in Fremont to receive the league-generated funds.

“It’s an easy way to give back to the community, said Mike Aerni, current league director, in a prepared statement.

It costs $30 per team for the season and $1 a week per player.

Teams can consist of two to eight individuals. Players can range in age from 10 on up.

“It’s such an enjoyable time,” Aerni said. “It’s not real competitive and the fellowship is outstanding.”

The league has about 15 teams for this fall and some may need additional players.

An even number of teams is needed for each team to play every week.

“Should there be some new folks who wish to form new teams, that would be great,” Aerni said. “We will also make every effort to place new members on current teams, should that be the case.”

Organized by the late Rod Welander in 2015, the league not only strives to promote fellowship, but helps participants raise funds for local charities.

Charities that have benefited include: The Bridge, Fremont Public Schools’ Sensory Garden, FurEver Home, Inc., Dodge County Humane Society, Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity, K-9 Comfort Dogs, Matt Hartman Scholarship Fund, Rebuilding Together, Royal Family Kids Camp, Salvation Army, Wishing Wheels, and the Dodge County Fair Foundation.

Funds also were raised for the former Jefferson House and Hope Center for Kids.

Bocce, often referred to as lawn bowling or Italian bowling, can be traced to ancient Rome.

The object of the game is to have one or more of a team’s balls closer than any of an opponent’s balls to the pallino/pallina (a smaller ball, usually white) at the end of the set. The game is known for being easy to learn to play.

For more information, contact Aerni at 402-720-8863.