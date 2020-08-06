Bocce ball league events are back

Bocce Ball is on its way back, and the games are set to start this month.
After its league play was canceled in the spring due to COVID-19, the Peace Lutheran Church Benevolent Bocce League is returning for the fall.
Organized by the late Rod Welander in 2015, the league is designed to promote fellowship and help participants raise funds for local charities.
The league’s games, which last an hour, start on Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. on consecutive Tuesday nights at the church, located at 2102 N. County Road 26. The church is about a mile east of Walmart off of U.S. Highway 30.
The games will be played for seven weeks, with six weeks of competition and a league tournament the seventh week. The top three teams in the tournament each will be able to choose a charitable organization in Fremont to receive league-generated funds.
During the past five years, $7,600 has been raised for a variety of local charities including: The Bridge, Fremont Public Schools Sensory Garden, FurEver Home, Inc., Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity, Dodge County Humane Society, K-9 Comfort Dogs, Matt Hartman Scholarship Fund, Rebuilding Together, Platte Valley East, Royal Family Kids Camp, Salvation Army, TTT Society and the former Jefferson House in Fremont.
“It’s an easy way to give back to the community,” said Mike Aerni, current director of the league.
The cost to play is $30 per team for a season and $1 a week per player. Teams can consist of two to eight people, and players can range in age from 10 and older.
“It’s such an enjoyable time,” Aerni said. “It’s not real competitive and the fellowship is outstanding.”
Aerni said currently, the league has 12 teams, and some of them may need additional players. An even number of teams are needed for each play every week, he said.
“Should there be some new folks who wish to form new teams that would be great,” he said. “We will also make every effort to place new members on current teams, should that be the case.”
Bocce, often referred to as lawn bowling or Italian bowling, can be traced to ancient Rome. The object of the game is to have one or more of a team’s balls closer than any of an opponent’s balls to the pallino/pallina (a smaller ball, usually white) at the end of the set. The game is known for being easy to learn to play.
Those with questions are encouraged to contact Aerni at 402-720-8863.
