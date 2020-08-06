Bocce ball league events are back

The cost to play is $30 per team for a season and $1 a week per player. Teams can consist of two to eight people, and players can range in age from 10 and older.

“It’s such an enjoyable time,” Aerni said. “It’s not real competitive and the fellowship is outstanding.”

Aerni said currently, the league has 12 teams, and some of them may need additional players. An even number of teams are needed for each play every week, he said.

“Should there be some new folks who wish to form new teams that would be great,” he said. “We will also make every effort to place new members on current teams, should that be the case.”

Bocce, often referred to as lawn bowling or Italian bowling, can be traced to ancient Rome. The object of the game is to have one or more of a team’s balls closer than any of an opponent’s balls to the pallino/pallina (a smaller ball, usually white) at the end of the set. The game is known for being easy to learn to play.

Those with questions are encouraged to contact Aerni at 402-720-8863.

